(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 11 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Corio N.V. ------------------------------------ 11-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Netherlands

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-May-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on the Netherlands-based real estate company Corio N.V. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's business risk profile as "strong" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate."

Our assessment of Corio's business risk profile is underpinned by the large size (EUR7.2 billion) of the retail property portfolio. We see asset quality as good overall and operating stability supported by a high occupancy rate (96%), positive rental uplift, and a well-spread average lease maturity profile (around four years). Although like-for-like net rental income growth is flat and lower than peers like Klepierre S.A. (BBB+/Stable/A-2), rental income is well spread geographically between mature retail markets like the Netherlands, France, and Italy. Going forward, we understand that Corio will focus its operational efforts on 80% of its portfolio, which notably includes large shopping centers. We view this positively, as most of Corio's large assets have high footfall, which attracts dynamic retailers seeking expansion across Europe.

The main business risks, in our view, remain the weak operating performance of Corio's Spanish and Portuguese assets (10% of the total portfolio) because we anticipate that vacancies will continue to rise and rent levels will decrease. We also think that some of the German assets (like Centrum Dresden) will continue to underperform in 2013 until new layout designs and re-lettings become effective. Although we are cautious of the macroeconomic outlook for Italy (Standard & Poor's forecasts negative GDP growth and rising unemployment), we note that Corio's Italian shopping centers are located in the wealthier northern regions and Rome, which should help Corio to cushion overall negative consumer spending trends.

The committed development pipeline has decreased from a year ago to EUR758 million at September 2012, with over 70% of capital expenditure (capex) spending planned for the next 12 months. We view positively that pre-lettings are at 70%, and that although greenfield projects represent most of the committed pipeline, the Boulevard Berlin shopping center (48% of the pipeline in value) is already operational. Overall, in comparison with other Standard & Poor's-rated peers like Unibail-Rodamco (A/Stable/A-1) or, we see Corio's operating performance as slightly weaker, notably in terms of like-for-like rental income growth.

The ratings remain primarily constrained by our assessment of Corio's financial risk profile at the low end of the "intermediate" category. We think leverage may stay at the upper limit of the Standard & Poor's-adjusted loan-to-value (LTV) ratio guidance (45%) in 2013, notably due to negative revaluations and lower-than-anticipated asset disposals. Cash flow generation in 2013 should benefit from the integration of new shopping malls and a lower cost of debt. However, committed capex spending remains high at EUR435 million for the next 12 months, most of the cash flow is distributed through dividends, and the company has a history of large opportunistic acquisitions.

Positive financial risk factors include good access to bank financing and capital markets, illustrated by the recent five-year EUR150 million private placement; a low cost of financing, which supports interest coverage ratios (projected to be about 2.7x in 2013), a more conservative interest-rate hedging, and a relatively long (4.5 years) average debt maturity profile with no large refinancing requirements in the next four years.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Our base-case forecast for like-for-like net rental income growth is about 1.5% in 2013 (compared with 1.7% in 2011). We assume high and stable occupancy, positive indexation, and rent renewals. We factor in flat net rental income in the Netherlands, France, and Italy and negative income in Spain, Portugal, and Turkey. In these locations we think that vacancy levels will increase (for Spain and Portugal) and that rent levels will decline, while the occupancy cost ratio will rise to about 15%.

We forecast EBITDA of about EUR400 million in 2013. This reflects the additional rental income from new projects offset by further disposals and stable operating costs, as most development projects are turnkey.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We forecast funds from operations (FFO) to grow in the low single digits to about EUR300 million in 2013 thanks to stable internal cash flow and interest expenses.

Debt levels should remain stable, given that most funding needs for the development pipeline will come from asset disposals (EUR500 million signed or realized in 2012) and from internal cash flow generation. Nevertheless, Corio's portfolio valuations may continue to be negatively affected by higher market yields in Spain, Portugal, and Italy. Also, we see some uncertainties on valuations due to the redevelopments of some underperforming French and German assets. Therefore, although capex spending may decline throughout 2013, we think leverage is unlikely to improve in the first half of next year.

Liquidity

The short-term credit rating is 'A-2'. We view Corio's liquidity as "adequate"under our criteria, supported by our forecast that the company's liquidity sources will exceed its funding needs by more than 1.2x over the next 12-24 months.

We estimate that liquidity sources will mostly consist of:

-- Zero cash balances at Sept. 30, 2012;

-- Undrawn committed credit lines totaling EUR905 million and maturing in more than one year. Part of this is used to back up the EUR500 million commercial paper program; and

-- Our forecast of FFO of about EUR300 million for 2013.

This compares with potential liquidity uses of:

-- Debt maturities of EUR324 million within 12 months, including EUR235 million of debt drawn under the company's commercial paper program; and EUR385 million in 12-24 months.

-- Our forecast of dividends of about EUR200 million for 2013.

At June 30, 2012, Corio had significant (>30%) headroom under its debt covenants. We view positively the fact that the structure of the debt is largely unsecured, providing additional flexibility to sell assets if needed.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Corio's operating performance should remain steady in 2013. The cash flow stream should be supported by high occupancy and flat like-for-like rental income growth, while new operational assets and disposals should offset each other. We will monitor Corio's progress in turning around its underperforming assets in France and Germany and assess whether or not the operating performance of the Italian assets remains stable, despite weak consumer spending trends that could affect tenant turnover and rent levels. We believe that Corio's credit metrics of EBITDA interest coverage of more than 2.5x and an adjusted LTV of about 45%, are commensurate with the current ratings on the company.

We could consider lowering the ratings if Corio's EBITDA interest coverage falls to less than 2.5x over an extended period and if adjusted LTV reaches 50%. This could occur if cash flow generation significantly declines due to higher vacancy levels and a higher level of rent incentives in Southern Europe. We are also monitoring the company's ability to control its committed development pipeline without increasing its debt leverage. From what we understand from Corio's financial policy, the company would seek to release cash through disposals and raise additional equity to prevent a material rise of debt in the capital structure.

We believe that rating upside is remote at this stage, given our base-case scenario of flat operating performance in 2013. We think that leverage is unlikely to improve significantly next year due to potential negative portfolio revaluations on the portfolio, and our view that asset disposals may be more difficult to achieve at or above book value, while there is over EUR400 million of committed capex to fund in the next 12 months.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, June 21, 2011

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008