Dec 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Millennium's (BM) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE - IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS

BM's IDRs are based on the bank's standalone strength, reflected in its 'bbb-' Viability Rating (VR). The affirmation reflects BM's sizeable and relatively stable franchise in Poland, its granular deposit funding, strengthened capitalisation, above average asset quality and improved liquidity profile. The ratings also reflect potential liquidity and credit risks related to BM's sizeable exposure to foreign currency- (FC) denominated mortgages, and challenges related to bringing BM's profitability closer to the sector average.

BM's Long-term IDR is one notch above that of its parent, Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (BCP; 'BB+'/Negative, 'b'). In Fitch's view, potential contagion risk for BM from BCP is moderate. BM does not rely on BCP for funding, its direct exposure to its parent is small and its diversified deposit base has proved stable during the current crisis. In Fitch's view, the risks related to potential up-streaming of liquidity or capital from BM are reduced by the strength and diligence of Polish banking supervision. BM also remains a valuable asset for BCP, making its disposal a potential source of recapitalisation of the parent, which serves as a disincentive to impair its profile.

RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS

BM's Fitch core capital ratio improved moderately to 11.6% at end-Q312 from 11.2% at end-2011, despite the increase in regulatory risk weighting for FC-denominated mortgage loans (which comprise 46% of BM's total portfolio) to 100% from 75%.

BM's asset quality has been quite resilient during the current crisis and was largely stable over 9M12. The impaired loan ratio stood at 5.1% of total gross loans at end-Q312 (end-2011: 5.0%), which was significantly below the sector average of 7.7%, driven by the 1.2% ratio in the mortgage book. Impaired loans net of reserves were a moderate 18% of Fitch core capital.

The stable funding profile has been predominantly based on customer deposits (88% of total liabilities at end-Q312). The loans/deposits ratio fell to 101% at end-Q312 from 113% at end-2011 on the back of slower loan expansion and continued deposit acquisition.

BM's large exposure to FC-denominated mortgage loans (predominantly in Swiss francs) to unhedged borrowers is ratings negative, given potential credit risk related to growing unemployment and/or significant and prolonged local currency depreciation against the Swiss franc. The latter would also exert liquidity pressure on BM, given the sizeable balance-sheet currency mismatch, which is closed through derivative transactions. Risk related to the roll-over of derivative contracts is mitigated by the long tenor of a sizeable portion of them, BM's track record of maintaining swap market access since the onset of the global financial crisis, a significant back-up swap facility available from an international financial institution and the possibility of swap facilities being introduced again by the Polish Central Bank in case of general market stress.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the bank's improved liquidity and capital provide sufficient buffers to absorb risks related to a moderate deterioration of the operating environment in Poland.

The Stable Outlook also reflects Fitch's view of only moderate contagion risk from any further negative developments at BCP. Nevertheless, a sharp deterioration in BCP's credit profile, in particular if accompanied by a further escalation of the eurozone crisis and greater weakness of the PLN, would be negative for BM in light of its high proportion of foreign currency mortgage lending and dependence on the pricing and availability of swap instruments to address currency mismatches.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

The Support Rating of '3' and the Support Rating Floor of 'BB' are underpinned by Fitch's view that BM could benefit from support from the Polish sovereign, if needed, given BM's systemic significance and its around 5% market share in domestic retail deposits. A weakened ability by the Polish state to support banks (signalled by a change in the sovereign rating) or the absence of timely state support in case of significant deterioration in the bank's standalone profile could lead to a downgrade of these ratings.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'

Support Rating: affirmed at '3'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'

National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-(pol)'; Outlook Stable