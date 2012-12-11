Dec 11 -
Summary analysis -- British American Tobacco PLC ------------------ 11-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Cigarettes
Mult. CUSIP6: 055270
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Nov-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
22-Aug-2003 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on U.K.-based British American Tobacco PLC (BAT) reflect Standard
& Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "strong" business risk profile,
as one of the world's leading international tobacco companies, and its
"intermediate" financial risk profile.