Overview
-- In our view, the French Region of Auvergne benefits from a predictable and well-balanced
institutional framework and records solid budgetary performance.
-- We are affirming our 'AA-/A-1+' ratings on Auvergne.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Auvergne will limit its deficit after capital
accounts and, in turn, the accumulation of new debt.
Rating Action
On Dec. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+'
short-term issuer credit ratings on the French Region of Auvergne. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Auvergne reflect our view of the "predictable and well-balanced"
institutional framework for French regions, according to our criteria, as well as the region's
clear financial strategy, high operating margins, and very limited contingent liabilities. The
ratings are constrained by the region's restricted revenue flexibility, fairly high debt, and
exposure to structured debt instruments.
Auvergne posted a very strong operating margin of 26.7% in 2011, although this was down from
a very high 30.8% in 2010, partly as a result of one-time items. This is despite increasing
capital expenditures (capex) in 2011 that led to a limited deficit after capex of 0.9% of total
revenue, after a slight surplus of 2.6% in 2011. We project that Auvergne will maintain a high
operating margin, exceeding 24%, in 2012 despite sluggish operating revenue, owing to its
control of operating expenditures. Additionally, we project that Auvergne will record a slight
surplus after capital accounts of 0.3% of revenue in 2012, as a result of lower capex.