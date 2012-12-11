Dec 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lloyds Banking Group plc's (Lloyds), Lloyds TSB Bank plc's (LTSB), HBOS plc's (HBOS) and Bank of Scotland plc's (BOS) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and 'F1' respectively. The Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is Stable. Lloyds' and LTSB's Viability Ratings (VRs) have been affirmed at 'bbb'. A full list of ratings actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

Lloyds and its banking subsidiaries' IDRs are at their Support Rating Floor (SRF) and reflect the very high level of support that Fitch believes would be available to the group from the UK authorities if required. The view derives from Lloyds's systemic importance to the UK.

Lloyds's and LTSB's VRs are underpinned by the group's extremely strong UK retail and commercial banking franchises, a reduced risk profile as a result of deleveraging and healthy liquidity. Nonetheless, Fitch considers that a return to sustainable profits will be delayed due to the muted UK economic recovery, prolonged low interest rate environment, higher wholesale funding costs, still elevated, albeit reducing impairments and significant non-operating charges, such as provisions for mis-sold payment protection insurance.

Lloyds' VR is equalised with that of its operating subsidiary LTSB due to the low levels of double leverage at the holding company, consolidated supervision and prudent liquidity management.

Lloyds has made substantial progress in de-risking its balance sheet. Non-core assets reduced to GBP118bn at end-H112 (12% of assets), representing GBP76bn non-core reduction since end-2010 and is targeting a reduction in this portfolio to less than GBP70m by end-2014. Non-performing loans (NPLs) have steadily reduced since end-2010, with a Fitch-calculated NPL ratio of 9.5% at end-H112. Impairment charges have also reduced significantly in H112, representing 0.96% of gross loans (2011: 1.35%).

However, downside risk remains, especially in Lloyds's remaining commercial real estate (CRE) book. Fitch expects impairment charges to remain moderately elevated as a result of subdued UK economic growth, high unemployment and a weak CRE market.

The agency expects Lloyd's Fitch-calculated loans/deposits ratio (134% at end-H112) to continue to improve as the group de-leverages. Lloyds's extensive franchise and large stock of liquid assets (which exceed short-term wholesale funding) place it in a solid position. Government and central bank facilities have been largely repaid with the last GBP5bn maturing in H212.

Lloyds's regulatory capital ratios are broadly in line with peers'. Fitch considers that the bank's Fitch Core Capital/weighted risks ratio of 8.1% at end-H112 is in line with its 'bbb' VR, particularly in light of its sector concentration and exposed equity to non-reserved impaired loans.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS

Lloyds's and its banking subsidiaries' IDRs, senior debt, Support Ratings and SRFs have been affirmed because Fitch believes the group's systemic importance to the UK still implies a strong probability of support from the UK authorities if needed. Although on a weakening trend, Fitch expects the UK authorities' propensity to support Lloyds to remain high while the bank continues its restructuring, while UK and EU regulatory and legislative measures designed to improve bank stability are phased in and until measures designed to weaken the implicit support for banks, at both a UK-specific and at an EU level, can be practically implemented.

These ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the ability or propensity of the UK government to provide extraordinary support to Lloyds/LTSB/HBOS/BOS if needed. As Fitch noted previously, there is a degree of tolerance at the current sovereign rating level ('AAA'/Negative) for the SRF of Lloyds and its subsidiaries to remain at 'A' should the UK sovereign be downgraded in the future. (see 'Fitch Affirms Lloyds and RBS at 'A'; Outlooks Stable" dated 19 March 2012 on www.fitchratings.com).

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR

The key driver underpinning Lloyds's and LTSB's 'bbb' VRs is Lloyds's extremely strong UK retail and commercial banking franchises. The VR will be positively impacted by a continued de-leveraging which, in turn, will lead to a strengthening of Fitch Core Capital (FCC). Positive rating action would likely occur as FCC continues to increase and would be supported by a return to sustainable profitability. Negative rating drivers could include a larger than expected decline in the performance of its large residential mortgage or CRE books. This is not Fitch's base case.

SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES

Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Lloyds and its subsidiaries are all notched down from the VRs. An assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, relative to the VR, is undertaken. These assessments vary considerably, depending on the instrument's characteristics. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs (see 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 5 December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

In line with this criteria, the low trigger (5% Basel II Core Tier 1) on Lloyds's Lower Tier 2 contingent convertibles (Enhanced Capital notes, or ECNs) means that Fitch considers the incremental non-performance risk on these securities to be 'minimal'. Consequently, these instruments are now not notched for incremental non-performance and notched twice for loss severity. This resulted in an upgrade to 'BB+' from 'BB'.

The rating actions are as follows:

Lloyds

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'

Senior unsecured EMTN Long-term: affirmed at 'A'

Senior unsecured EMTN Short-term: affirmed at 'F1'

Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A'

Lower tier 2 (XS0145620281): affirmed at 'BBB-'

All other lower Tier 2 subordinated Enhanced Capital Notes: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'

Upper Tier 2 subordinated Enhanced Capital Notes (XS0471770817, XS473103348, XS0471767276, XS0473106283): affirmed at 'BB'

All other Upper Tier 2 subordinated bonds: affirmed at 'BB'

Subordinated non-innovative Tier 1 discretionary debt affirmed at 'B+'

LTSB

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A' '; Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'

Senior unsecured Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A'

Commercial paper and senior unsecured Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'

Guaranteed senior EMTN Long-term: affirmed at 'AAA'

Guaranteed senior EMTN Short-term: affirmed at 'F1+'

Guaranteed senior notes Long-term: affirmed at 'AAA'

Market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'

Lower Tier 2: affirmed at 'BBB-'

Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB'

Innovative Tier 1 subordinated non-discretionary debt (XS0156923913, US539473AE82, XS0474660676): affirmed at 'BB-'

Non-innovative Tier 1 debt (XS 0156372343): affirmed at 'BB-'

Other Innovative Tier 1 subordinated discretionary debt: affirmed at 'B+'

HBOS

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'

Innovative Tier 1 subordinated discretionary debt: affirmed at 'B+'

Innovative Tier 1 subordinated non-discretionary debt: affirmed at 'BB-'

Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB'

Lower Tier 2 debt affirmed at 'BBB-'

BOS

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'

Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'

Commercial paper and senior unsecured Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'

Lower Tier 2: affirmed at 'BBB-'

Upper Tier 2: subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB'

Preference stock: affirmed at 'BB-'

Guaranteed senior Long-term debt: affirmed at 'AAA'

Guaranteed senior Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+'