Dec 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Italian Province of Rome's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'A-' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F2'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings remain Negative. The rating action affects about EUR800m of debt outstanding, including about EUR220m bonds, as well as future new borrowings.

The ratings reflect Rome's solid operating performance, supported by its wealthy economy and control over spending conducive to maintaining a budget balance despite increasing pressure stemming from national government fiscal adjustment. The ratings were downgraded to 'A-' from 'A+' on 8 of February 2012 and to 'A+' from 'AA-' on 10 October 2011 after corresponding downgrades of Italy. The Negative Outlook mirrors that of Italy.

Failure to control spending in the run up to the new metropolitan city, translating into debt service coverage falling below 1x, or by a sovereign downgrade could prompt a negative rating action. The Outlook may be revised to Stable if easing macroeconomic tensions lead to a revision of Italy's Outlook to Stable, provided that the provincial operating margin remains around 20% and debt stays in line with Fitch's expectations.

Spending restraints pushed the operating margin to 20% in 2011, up from 14% in 2009-2010 and preliminary data point to a balance of EUR70m (17%) in 2012 as the state took over the provincial electricity tax. Fitch expects additional revenue cuts of about EUR65m to be offset by a 3.5% hike of the province's car insurance tax and additional cost savings, keeping the margin close to 20% (EUR100m) over the medium term, thus maintaining a solid debt servicing coverage at about 1.5x.

The early repayment of EUR40m of debt in 2012, reduced capex and a tighter borrowing limit should lead to a decline of debt outstanding to about EUR700m in 2015 from the current EUR800m, whilst maintaining a budget surplus. Debt sustainability should remain sound with debt to current balance around 10 years, in line with the debt average life. Interest cost should remain under control at about EUR30m, as 85% of the debt is at fixed rate.

The high collection rate of taxes and fees support cash flow generation, while Fitch expects the liquidity position to remain above EUR100 over the medium term, almost twice the annual debt servicing. Some concerns stem from receivables towards the Region of Lazio ('A-'/Negative) which surged to EUR400m from EUR230m at 2007; persisting liquidity tensions at regional level may ultimately reverberate on the Province.

In 2013 the headquarters will move to a single location to be bought with the proceeds of real estate sales. Some of Rome's premises, worth about EUR240m will be conferred into a real estate fund for subsequent divestment. Capital gains could fund part of Rome's future investment plan.

With the likely creation of the metropolitan city from 2014, Rome's responsibilities will expand to inter-municipal services (including transport and waste collection). As revenue will remain centred on the car sector, Fitch believes that Rome will continue to benefit from the wealthy local economy, while risks of revenue/spending mismatch will depend on the economic recovery and easing pressure on national public finances.

Though the unemployment rate could rise to 12% in 2013-2014 Rome's wealthy economy - as indicated by a per-capita GDP 33% above the EU27 average - helps shield Rome's taxes from economic fluctuations. Despite the fact that GDP is expected to shrink by about 2% in 2012, followed by stagnation in 2013 and modest growth afterward, Fitch expects Rome's taxes to progress towards EUR500m, benefiting by a 5% compound annual growth rate in 2013-2015.