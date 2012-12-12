(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has analyzed the preliminary pool of receivables relating to Japan Housing Finance Agency's(JHF; AA-/Negative/A-1+) series 68 fixed-rate residential mortgage-secured pass-through notes on the assumption that it would assign a preliminary rating.

Based on information available as of Dec. 12, 2012, we expect the transaction to have overcollateralization of about 21.4% of the total pool (about 27.22% of the notes), and we consider this sufficient for our 'AAA (sf)' rating assignment. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of a preliminary rating or a level of overcollateralization that differs from the above. We will assign a preliminary rating to the transaction in mid-December.

The issuance is scheduled for late December 2012. (The exact terms of the notes will be finalized in mid-December.)

