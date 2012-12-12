Eesti Energia's financial risk profile benefits from the company's currently adequate
gearing and credit measures, and ongoing support from the Estonian government, evidenced by a
EUR150 million equity injection in July 2012. However, this is offset by our expectation of
significant negative discretionary cash flows and a continued gradual buildup of debt as a
result of an investment plan to modernize the company's asset base and increase shale oil
production.
The ratings do not take into account any large-scale investments in or commitments to
possible future nuclear power operations in the Baltic region or oil and electricity production
in Jordan.
Our view that there is a "moderately high" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary
government support is based on our assessment of Eesti Energia's:
-- "Strong" ownership link, primarily reflecting its 100% ownership by the Republic of
Estonia. Although Estonia has been considering privatization of a minority stake in the company,
we believe it is unlikely that state ownership would fall below 50%.
-- "Important" role, as the company's operations are strongly aligned with the interests of
the state, in particular in its critical role in ensuring Estonia's self-sufficiency in
electricity.
S&P base-case operating scenario
In our base-case assessment, we anticipate that Eesti Energia's adjusted EBITDA will
increase moderately in 2012 from the EUR242 million recorded in 2011. We believe this increase
will be achieved through higher profitability in oil sales thanks to higher prices, higher
tariffs in the company's regulated electricity distribution business, and lower carbon dioxide
emission costs, the latter as a result of additional free allowances. These factors would more
than offset our expectation of lower power sale volumes and lower average power sale prices in
2012, and support a moderate increase in the company's adjusted EBITDA margin from the 29%
achieved in 2011.
For 2013, we believe that liberalization and the integration of Estonia's electricity market
with neighboring power markets will lead to higher average power prices in Estonia. Currently
almost two-thirds of supply market output is regulated and priced low (about EUR30 per megawatt
hour (MWh), compared with deregulated prices of EUR35/MWh-EUR45/MWh during the first nine months
of 2012). This should, in our view, support Eesti Energia's profitability, which, together with
production from a new shale oil plant, should lead to a further increase in EBITDA in 2013.
The magnitude of the increase partly depends on when the new shale oil plant starts
production. Following delays, it is now expected to come on stream in first-quarter 2013. We
believe, however, that the increase will be limited by declining power volumes and pressure on
liberalized power prices as an effect of gradual convergence with Nordic power markets, in which
system prices have decreased over the past year. In addition, the company's costs related to
carbon dioxide emissions will significantly increase in 2013 as a result of constraints on free
emission allowances, although in our base case we assume that Eesti Energia will continue to
receive a certain amount of free allowances related to the construction of a power plant, and
that carbon prices will remain at a very low level.
Although we believe that higher shale oil sales would contribute to increased earnings, we
also believe that this part of the company's operations is higher risk than its electricity
operations owing to highly volatile prices (even though the company partly hedges the oil price
risk) and exposure to some changes in environmental legislation. There is also execution risk
attached to the completion of the company's shale oil investments, as evidenced by the recently
announced delay until first-quarter 2013, which ultimately could impact the amount and timing of
volumes sold.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
In our base-case assessment, we assume that Eesti Energia's adjusted funds from operations
(FFO) will moderately increase in 2012 from about EUR200 million in 2011. We then expect a
further increase in 2013 for the same reasons that we assume EBITDA will increase.
Eesti Energia's significant investment plan, which currently amounts to almost EUR1.5
billion for 2012-2015, and of which about EUR335 million was spent in the first three quarters
of 2012, is resulting in materially negative discretionary cash flows and gradually increasing
adjusted debt. We adjust debt for surplus cash in excess of EUR25 million, as well as limited
pension liabilities, asset retirement obligations, operating leases, and guarantees. This
development is likely to have a negative impact on the company's credit measures in 2012,
despite the equity injection of EUR150 million by the government in July 2012. We forecast that
for 2012, adjusted FFO to debt will fall to about 35% (41% in 2011) and adjusted debt to EBITDA
will increase to about 2.5x (2.0x in 2011), These ratios are still in line with our expectations
for the SACP, which, based on the current business risk profile, includes adjusted FFO to debt
of above 30% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of below 3.0x.
In our base case, we assume that Eesti Energia will continue to arrange long-term funding
and obtain further equity contributions or similar from the Estonian state to fund its
investment plan. We believe that further equity contributions will likely be necessary to
maintain credit measures in line with the SACP if the company chooses to expand its investment
plan. We note that the company has some flexibility in reducing or partly postponing its
investment plan if it negatively revises its forecasts for operating cash flows or equity
contributions.
Liquidity
We consider Eesti Energia's liquidity to be "adequate" as our criteria define this term.
This is based on expected cash resources (including FFO) amounting to more than 1.2x of cash
outflows over the next 12 months, adequate headroom under financial covenants, and sound
relationships with banks.
The company's main liquidity resources are as follows:
-- As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company had EUR232 million in cash and equivalents, and full
availability under five committed bilateral revolving credit facilities amounting to EUR500
million. In October 2012, the total amount of the facilities was reduced to EUR400 million. The
facilities mature in September 2014 and have no restrictive financial covenants.
-- The company has access to EUR95 million through long-term loan agreements with the
European Investment Bank for financing certain investments. These loans can be drawn
upon until December 2012.
-- We assume that FFO will be clearly in excess of EUR200 million in 2012, and increase
further in 2013.
Expected cash outflows consist of:
-- Minor debt maturities of about EUR3 million over the next 12-24 months (as of October
2012).
-- Capital expenditures of about EUR570 million in 2012, and a slightly lower amount in
2013.
-- Dividends of about EUR65 million annually, in line with the amount paid out in 2012.
In line with a EUR300 million bond issue in the first quarter of 2012, we further assume
that Eesti Energia will continue to arrange long-term funding well in advance to fund its
investment plan. Part of Eesti Energia's loan documentation is subject to covenants relating to
the company's financial performance. We anticipate that the company will continue to have
adequate headroom under these covenants over the near term. Documentation relating to two bonds,
totaling EUR600 million, contains a put option linked to a reduction of government ownership to
less than 51% and a subsequent downgrade to speculative grade.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our assumption that Eesti Energia 's SACP and the "moderately
high" likelihood of extraordinary government support will remain unchanged over the near term.
In our base case, we assume that the company's SACP will remain unchanged. We base this
assumption on our expectation that Eesti Energia will benefit from higher average power prices
and successful completion of shale oil investments, which should result in increased earnings
contributions. We further expect continuing support from the Estonian government, partly through
additional equity contributions, if needed, to fund the company's expansionary investments.
These factors should help Eesti Energia to maintain credit measures in line with the rating. We
consider a ratio of adjusted FFO to debt of more than 30% and a ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA
of less than 3x to be consistent with the 'bbb' SACP, provided there is no change in Eesti
Energia's business risk profile.
In line with our criteria for government-related entities, we would lower the rating by one
notch if we revised the company's SACP downward by two notches, i.e., to 'bb+', assuming the
likelihood of extraordinary support and our long-term rating on the Republic of Estonia both
remained unchanged.
The SACP could come under pressure if we see a weakening in the company's business risk
profile, for example as a result of a continued decline in deregulated wholesale power prices or
shale oil prices, a significant decline in the company's domestic power market share, or
unsuccessful completion of ongoing investment projects. A weaker business risk profile could
lead to a review of the credit measures we expect for the SACP. The SACP could also come under
pressure if the company does not secure timely long-term funding for its investment plan,
including contributions or similar from the government, and if this in turn were to cause the
company's credit measures or liquidity position to weaken beyond our expectations for the
rating.
We could lower the rating if we lowered the rating on the Republic of Estonia or if we were
to revise our assessment of the likelihood of support to "moderate", but in both cases, only if
this were accompanied by our downward revision by at least one notch of Eesti Energia's SACP. We
could lower our assessment of the likelihood of support if the government were to cease to be
the majority owner of the company.
We currently see limited upside rating potential, as the company's investment program and
challenging industry conditions are likely to prevent any upward revision of the SACP in the
near to medium term. Any upgrade of the Republic of Estonia or a higher assessment of the
likelihood of extraordinary government support could lead to an upgrade. However, this is
currently unlikely.