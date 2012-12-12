(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 12 -
Ratings -- Riga (City of) ----------------------------------------- 12-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Positive/A-2 Country: Latvia
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Dec-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
23-Dec-2011 BB+/B BB+/B
11-Aug-2009 BB/B BB/B
24-Feb-2009 BB+/B BB+/B
11-Nov-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
