-- U.K.-based international publisher of classified directories hibu PLC (hibu) has announced an agreement with the lenders of its 2006 credit facilities to settle all of these lenders' claims.

-- We are therefore raising our long-term corporate credit rating on hibu to 'CC' from 'SD' (selective default).

-- The negative outlook reflects our view of the likelihood of us downgrading hibu to 'D' (default) if it implements a credit-dilutive restructuring or postpones upcoming interest payments on its 2009 facility beyond the fifth business day following the scheduled due date.

Rating Action

