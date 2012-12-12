(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company's
(Mumtalakat) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. Fitch
has also affirmed Mumtalakat's Short-Term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is
Stable. Mumtalakat's USD750m 5% notes, due 30 June 2015, and MYR300M Sukuk, due 03 Oct
2017 have been also affirmed at 'BBB'.
The agency continues to apply its parent and subsidiary rating linkage
methodology in rating Mumtalakat as it believes that a strong relationship
exists between the company and the Kingdom of Bahrain ('BBB'/Stable/'F3'),
reflecting the strong relationship between the two.
KEY DRIVERS:
State Support: Fitch Ratings believes that a strong relationship exists between
Mumtalakat and Bahrain, following its parent and subsidiary rating linkage
methodology. However, ratings that factor in implicit state support will always
be subject to the very real event risk of changes in the political approach by
the sovereign.
Fully State Owned: Mumtalakat is 100% owned by the Bahrain state and is the
government's investment arm. It was established in June 2006 as an independent
holding company for the government's non-oil and gas assets. The viability of
Mumtalakat's business model is dependent on continued strong linkages with the
sovereign, its strategic importance as a holding company for the government's
non-oil and gas assets, and its low level of leverage relative to Bahrain's
rating.
State Development Strategy: Mumtalakat is an active investor in diverse business
and industry sectors in over 35 commercial enterprises, nationally and
internationally.
State Funding: Mumtalakat has received government shares since its inception in
state-owned enterprises, funds and free land, to manage and operate its
subsidiaries. Although government support falls short of an explicit debt
guarantee, Fitch considers Mumtalakat's high profile and strategic role to mean
that support would be provided if required.
Gulf Air Losses: Gulf Air has continued to generate significant operating losses
and has required capital injections via its owner, Mumtalakat, to sustain its
operations. Fitch expects that future capital injections and additional material
financial support to Gulf Air will be assumed directly by the government via
Mumtalakat. In October 2012, a Royal Decree was issued by the King of Bahrain,
allowing funding of approximately USD490m to support Gulf Air from the state
budget.
RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE:
Sovereign Rating Change: A change to Bahrain's sovereign ratings, in the form of
an upgrade or downgrade, would probably lead to a similar change in Mumtalakat's
ratings, as their ratings are aligned.
Implied Support: Any change in the implied support of, commitment from, and
ownership by the Bahrain government could have negative rating implications for
Mumtalakat.
Raising Debt for Subsidiaries: If Mumtalakat were to raise substantial debt on
behalf of its subsidiaries or further guarantee subsidiaries' debt, this would
be considered a negative credit factor.