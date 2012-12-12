Dec 12 - Weakening demand in Europe will keep the pressure on EMEA building materials firms in 2013, but efforts to cut costs should start bearing fruit, helping credit metrics remain stable or slightly improve, Fitch Ratings. Growth in the sector will come mostly from emerging markets, benefitting the largest and most diversified companies.

European sales volumes were weaker than expected in 2012 as low demand spread beyond peripheral countries to major markets such as Germany, France and the UK. We expect volumes to continue falling in Western Europe in 2013 as the macroeconomic environment remains poor.

This low demand will also weigh on prices in the region. However, we expect prices across most of the rest of the world to improve. Solid demand in emerging markets should allow companies to pass on cost inflation to their customers, helping to stabilise margins. In North America major cement producers have already announced further price increases from January. This should enable the North American market to continue the better-than-expected price trend seen in 2012.

In the face of these uneven market trends, we expect issuers to maintain their focus on cash preservation and expect capex policies to be prudent in 2013. Companies should also start to see major benefits from cost cutting programmes they ramped up in 2012, in the form of both higher savings and fewer one-off restructuring costs this year, helping support credit metrics.

For further information on our forecasts for the coming year, please see "2013 Outlook: EMEA Building Materials" available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2013 Outlook: EMEA Building Materials