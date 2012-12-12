(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 12 - Repossessed Spanish residential properties have sold this year for 65% less than their initial valuations, a significant deterioration from previous years. The acceleration in price declines reflects the desire of lenders to offload real estate exposure; the rising number of repossessed properties; newly completed developments coming on line; and the introduction of Spain's "bad bank".

Lenders have become increasingly willing to accept higher discounts to get rid of properties. The change in strategy was most evident after stringent impairment requirements were introduced in February. Some institutions are now selling properties at average discounts of up to 50% below the price at which the property was valued when repossessed, according to a study of 17,373 Spanish properties we have published today.

Banks willing to offer finance to purchasers buying repossessed homes from them at preferential rates or high loan-to-value ratios, have been able to sell homes for approximately 15 percentage points more than repossessed homes sold without financing.

The success of this "stapled financing" in boosting sales prices does not bode well for the recently created Asset Management Company (AMC or SAREB), which has to sell approximately 89,000 retail assets - and may not be able to offer finance.

The continued need to sell properties, the weak labour market and limited access to the capital markets for most of Spain's banks, means the bottom of the residential market is unlikely to be reached in the short term.

We think it will take several years to absorb the stock of properties that have to be sold, even if sales volumes were to rise back to their 2003-2004 levels of 250,000/300,000 per year. There are approximately one million newly built homes for sale, 200,000 repossessed properties, and an unknown number of arrangements to exchange debt for property.

For more information - including an update on the Portuguese property market - read our Special Report Iberian Residential Property Value Analysis, published today.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Iberian Residential Property Value Analysis

here