(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13 - Korea introduced mandatory adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in 2011, lowering the curtain on Korean Generally Accepted Accounting Practices (K-GAAP). We compared the first Korean International Financial Reporting Standards (K-IFRS) financial statements that Korea-headquartered companies prepared with consolidated K-GAAP financial statements they prepared for previous fiscal years, to identify major distinctions in reporting that could affect our credit analysis. In addition, we analyzed the companies' one-time K-IFRS transition disclosures in accordance with K-IFRS 1101 First-time Adoption of Korean IFRS. Except for some timing differences and certain requirements specific to Korea, K-IFRS is identical to IFRS.

This review confirms our preliminary assessment in 2011. Major differences between K-IFRS and K-GAAP financial statements that affect the financial position of companies relate to changes in accounting for consolidation of subsidiaries, for joint ventures, and for associates. We also examined accounting changes that have lesser but still notable effects, including revaluation of property, plant, and equipment; accounting for leases; amortization of goodwill; derecognition of receivables and measurement of allowances for bad debt; measurement of employee benefit obligations; and the overall effect these changes have on company credit profiles. In our view, the changeover to K-IFRS has not materially affected the credit quality of Korean companies and therefore has produced no changes in our credit ratings. Overall, we view Korea's transition to K-IFRS as a positive step for improvement of Korean companies' accounts and disclosures and a favorable move toward global harmonization of accounting regimes.