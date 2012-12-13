(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- National RMBS Trust 2012-2 is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by Advantedge Financial Services Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of National Australia Bank Ltd.

-- We have assigned our ratings to the three classes of notes to be issued by Perpetual Trustees Victoria Ltd. as trustee for National RMBS Trust 2012-2.

-- The ratings reflect our opinion of the transaction's credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and other features, based on our current criteria and assumptions.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to the three classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) to be issued by Perpetual Trustees Victoria Ltd. as trustee for National RMBS Trust 2012-2 (see list). National RMBS Trust 2012-2 is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by Advantedge Financial Services Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB; AA-/Stable/A-1+).

The ratings reflect:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio at close.

-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises mortgage insurance to 19.6% of the portfolio, which covers 100% of the face value of the loans, accrued interest, and reasonable costs of enforcement; and note subordination for the class A and class B notes.

-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity within the transaction, including an amortizing liquidity facility equal to 1.9% of the outstanding balance of performing loans, and principal draws, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest.

-- The benefit of a standby fixed-to-floating interest-rate swap to be provided by NAB to hedge the mismatch between receipts from any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the variable-rate RMBS.

-- The benefit of a currency swap to be provided by NAB to hedge the currency risk between the Australian dollar receipts from the underlying assets and the British pounds payments on the class A2 notes.

A copy of Standard & Poor's complete report for National RMBS Trust 2012-2 can be found on Global Credit Portal, Standard & Poor's Web-based credit analysis system, at "www.globalcreditportal.com ".

RATINGS ASSIGNED

Class Rating Amount (mil.)

A1 AAA (sf) A$800.0

A2 AAA (sf) GBP85.0

B BBB (sf) A$50.0

C N.R. (sf) A$20.0

