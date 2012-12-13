(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today clarified its approach to rating debt
structures in Europe which feature covenants and other protections, such as cash flow and
operating restrictions, designed to reduce the likelihood of default (see "Methodology For
Considering Pre-Insolvency Structural Protections In Europe"). Such structures exist
toward one end of a spectrum of debt instruments with structures designed to
protect cash flow generated from the related enterprise as credit
deterioration occurs; the other end of this spectrum would be corporate or
whole-business securitizations.
The criteria detail how our rating of structures that lack post-insolvency
protection differs from that of corporate securitizations.
Although most ratings within the scope of these criteria already reflect the
closer relationship between the creditworthiness of the associated borrower
and the issue ratings on the pre-insolvency structure detailed in these
criteria, we estimate that a small number of ratings could decline as a result
of these criteria.
These criteria are effective immediately and apply to all issue credit ratings
on European structures that primarily use pre-insolvency structural features
to reduce the likelihood of default by protecting ongoing operating cash
flows, rather than features designed to allow a transaction to operate through
the insolvency of a project, business, or other enterprise. We intend to make
any rating changes that result from the criteria during the next six months.