Dec 13 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that Japanese mega banking groups are unlikely to see any major recovery in domestic earnings in the near term. However, their financial profiles are likely to be supported by robust liquidity, firm asset quality and strong capital buffer.

The Japanese mega banking groups are Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (Issuer Default Ratings (IDR); 'A-'/Stable, Viability Rating (VR); 'bbb+'), Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ('A-'/Stable/'bbb'), and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (whose main subsidiary, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., is rated 'A-'/Stable/'a-').

Fitch expects the mega banking sector's year-on-year net income growth to slow down considerably in 2013 as positive contribution from negative goodwill winds down at certain mega banks. Further, prolonged weakness of domestic stock prices is likely to result in write-offs of equity investment. Potential losses on large stock holdings could partly offset bond gains, adding further pressure to profitability.

Fitch does not expect a downgrade of the mega banks' 'A-' IDRs, based on its view that their Support Rating Floors ('A-') are likely to remain unchanged. This is due to the government's strong propensity to support the banks even if Japan's IDRs ('A+'/Negative) are downgraded by a notch.

Mega banks' VRs are likely to remain stable as their constant retained earnings should lead to stronger capital buffer. Fitch estimates the mega banks' aggregate Fitch Core Capital ratio to be around 9.4% at end-March 2013. Credit risks should be manageable given the banks' modest risk profile. In the three years to end-March 2012, the ratio of risk-monitored loans/total loans has been 2.3% on average.

Fitch believes the mega banks will accelerate their overseas business expansion, albeit selectively, in the next two to three years. The agency will monitor the mega banks' risk appetite for the overseas business, as the search for higher returns without further enhancement in their capitalisation or adequate risk-control strategies could lead to negative pressure on their VRs. Also, the mega banks' future overseas strategy will be taken into Fitch's rating consideration as this could be one of the key factors to potentially affect their financial profile in the long term.

The mega banks are likely to continue substantial investment in Japanese government bonds, considering their abundant liquidity. Fitch estimates the mega banks' financial profile could manage a reasonable interest rate rise, given the modest durations of their bond portfolios.

The special report titled "2013 Outlook: Japanese "Mega" Banks" is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2013 Outlook: Japanese "Mega" Banks

here