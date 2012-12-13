Dec 13 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the transactions affected by our Oct. 25, 2012 downgrade of BNP Paribas.

-- Following our review, we have placed our ratings on 15 tranches in five transactions on CreditWatch negative.

-- The affected transactions are cash flow CDOs that securitize loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed 15 tranches in five European collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions on CreditWatch negative (see list below).

Today's CreditWatch negative placements follow our Oct. 25, 2012 downgrade of BNP Paribas to A+/Negative/A-1 from AA-/Negative/A-1+ (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks"). BNP Paribas, as a counterparty, acts as a bank account provider in these five transactions. Although the transaction documents outline 30 calendar days for remedial action, we understand that no remedy has been implemented so far.

Under our 2012 counterparty criteria and in accordance with the transaction documents, as no remedy action has been taken within the specified timeframe, we have today placed our ratings on the tranches rated higher than our long-term issuer credit rating on BNP Paribas ('A+') on CreditWatch negative (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 29, 2012).

We plan to resolve these CreditWatch negative placements once we have more information to assess the issuers' activity relating to the counterparty downgrade. According to our 2012 counterparty criteria, these activities should include the remedy actions that the counterparty has taken, and plan to take, in relation to the downgrade. The plan may include draft documentation or a letter of intent from the replacement counterparty.

These transactions are cash flow CDO transactions that securitize loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative

BACCHUS 2007-1 PLC

EUR450 Million Senior Secured And Deferrable Floating-Rate Notes

RCF AA- (sf)/Watch Neg AA- (sf)

A AA- (sf)/Watch Neg AA- (sf)

GSC European CDO II S.A.

EUR410 Million Floating- And Fixed-Rate Notes

A1 AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

A1-D AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

A2 AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)

B AA- (sf)/Watch Neg AA- (sf)

GSC European CDO V PLC

EUR310 Million Floating-Rate Notes

A1 AA- (sf)/Watch Neg AA- (sf)

A2 AA- (sf)/Watch Neg AA- (sf)

Gateway III - Euro CLO S.A.

EUR486 Million Secured Floating-Rate And Subordinated Notes

A1 AA (sf)/Watch Neg AA (sf)

A1-D AA (sf)/Watch Neg AA (sf)

A2 AA (sf)/Watch Neg AA (sf)

A3 AA (sf)/Watch Neg AA (sf)

Gateway IV - Euro CLO S.A.

EUR439 Million Floating-Rate Notes

A1 AAA (sf)/Watch Neg AAA (sf)

A1-D AAA (sf)/Watch Neg AAA (sf)

A2 AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg AA+ (sf)