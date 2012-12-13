(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- The French Department of Oise has solid budgetary results and a very positive liquidity position, in our opinion, and a sound economy by international standards.

-- We are assigning our 'AA-' long-term rating with a stable outlook, to Oise.

-- The stable outlook incorporates our expectation of Oise's ability to reduce its deficit after investments and limit its debt growth.

Rating Action

On Dec. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'AA-' long-term issuer credit rating to the French Department of Oise. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The rating on Oise reflects our view of the "predictable and well-balanced" institutional framework for French departments, Oise's solid budgetary performances, and a "very positive" liquidity position, as our criteria define the terms. Relative to peers, Oise also has a sound economy by international standards.

Oise's limited budgetary flexibility and high contingent liabilities, mainly related to social housing, temper these strengths, in our view.

Oise reports generally solid budgetary performances. The department's operating margin represented 12.7% of operating revenues on average over the period 2008-2011, which is high by international standards. Despite the high volatility of property transfer fees during this period and one-off accounting movements, Oise's operating margin remained fairly stable, owing to a tax hike, decreasing interest expenses, and above all a tighter rein on costs. Excluding the expenses linked to recently assumed responsibilities on behalf of the central government and interest, operating expenditures grew, in our view, by a moderate 1.7% on average over 2008-2011.

Solid operating margins have enabled the department to post moderate financing requirements, representing 4.8% of total revenues on average over 2008-2011, despite a relatively high level of investments (EUR163 million or 21% of total expenses on average).

Nevertheless, tax supported debt increased to 62.1% at year-end 2011 from a low 39.3% at year-end 2008.