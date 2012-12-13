(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 13 -
Summary analysis -- Bertelsmann SE & Co. KG aA -------------------- 13-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: PRINTING AND
PUBLISHING
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-May-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
10-Jun-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on Germany-based media group Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA reflect
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the cash-generative nature of
Bertelsmann's well-established and diversified consumer media businesses and
its supportive financial policy. Bertelsmann owns the world's largest consumer
book publisher, Random House, and 92.3% of Europe's largest broadcaster, RTL
Group S.A. (RTL; BBB+/Stable/A-2). Bertelsmann is a European leader in
magazines and periodicals through Gruner + Jahr. Bertelsmann also has a strong
presence in contract printing, business services, and storage media through
its Arvato division.
These factors are counterbalanced by Bertelsmann's exposure to cyclical
advertising markets and the ongoing structural shift in many subsegments of
its media business. In periods of economic downturn in particular, the group
faces significant challenges associated with arresting revenue decline and
maintaining adequate margins across its various businesses.
In October 2012, Bertelsmann and Pearson announced the merger of their
consumer book publishing activities. The tie-up will create the world's
largest consumer publishing company by far, with an estimated 25% global
market share and, beyond meaningful synergies, should allow the new
entity--Penguin Random House-to better face structural challenges caused by
the rise of e-books.
S&P base-case operating scenario
Assuming constant currencies and no significant acquisitions or disposals, we
anticipate that Bertelsmann will report low-single-digit revenue growth in
2012. This is mainly driven by our expectation of flat revenues for RTL,
mid-single-digit growth for Arvato, and double-digit growth for Random House,
the latter benefiting from the extraordinary publishing success of the "Fifty
Shades" trilogy. We anticipate a mid-single-digit decline in Gruner + Jahr's
revenues, which we think will increasingly suffer from lower consumer magazine
advertising spending and declining subscriptions as the result of changing
consumer habits.
We have revised downward our forecast for the group's EBITDA margins. While we
previously anticipated broadly stable 2012 and 2013 adjusted EBITDA margins
compared with 2011, we now anticipate a moderate decline in 2012 to about
13.5% and further contraction to about 13% in 2013, which compares with 14.4%
in 2011. This is due to our expectation of an increasingly challenging
environment for advertising spending in Europe, coupled with rising
programming costs at RTL, continued margin erosion at Gruner + Jahr, and
weaker earnings at Random House as the "Fifty Shades" effect wears off in 2013.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
Like many media businesses, Bertelsmann reports strong cash conversion. For
2011, the group's cash conversion rate (the ratio of reported operating free
cash flow to operating EBIT) was 100%, compared with 112% a year before. The
decline was due to stronger operating investment activities (economic
investments totaled EUR1.13 billion in fiscal 2011 versus EUR0.81 billion in
2010), which we expect to remain at similar levels for 2012 and 2013. As a
result, we estimate that the group will generate free operating cash flow
(FOCF) of about EUR1.0 billion annually for 2012 and 2013. Absent any large,
debt-financed acquisitions, this would result in adjusted FOCF to debt of 20%
to 22% (which compares with 22.2% for 2011) and adjusted debt to EBITDA of
2.4x to 2.5x. We note that whilst being within our target range for the
current ratings, this leaves little to no headroom for any larger
debt-financed acquisitions or for a material decline in operating performance.
All other things being equal, the merged entity Penguin Random House, if
consolidated from the second half of 2013, would positively affect adjusted
debt to EBITDA by 0.1x to 0.2x on an annualized basis. A loss of direct access
to RH cash, which we would view negatively, could be partly offset by a clear
dividend policy that would pay out close to 100% of net profits.
The group's financial policy as expressed by Bertelsmann's target leverage
factor of economic debt to operating EBITDA of less than 2.5x (equivalent to
Standard & Poor's adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 2.4x when comparing 2011
ratios)is a support to the ratings.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We assess Bertelsmann's liquidity as strong
under our criteria, reflecting our view that its liquidity sources will exceed
its funding needs by more than 1.5x over the next 24 months, even in the event
of moderate unforeseen declines in EBITDA.
As of Sep. 30, 2012, we estimate Bertelsmann's liquidity sources over the next
12 months to be about EUR4.9 billion.
These include:
-- About EUR2.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents;
-- Forecast sizable and recurrent FFO in excess of EUR1.5 billion in each
of the next two years; and
-- Fully available committed bank lines of EUR1.2 billion maturing in July
2017. The credit facility includes one financial covenant under which we
forecast Bertelsmann to maintain significant headroom.
We estimate Bertelsmann's liquidity needs over the same period to be about
EUR1.4 billion, including:
-- Average capital expenditures of about EUR500 million per year;
-- Financial liabilities of about EUR155 million coming due over the next
12 months;
-- Average disbursements for acquisitions of EUR300 million per year; and
-- Distribution of less than EUR400 million in dividends per year
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Bertelsmann's stable revenues and
operating margin trends will likely continue over the next couple of years. It
also takes into account our assumption that Bertelsmann's moderate financial
policy will translate into adequate cash flow and asset protection ratios for
the ratings. At the 'BBB+' rating level, we view adjusted FOCF to debt of
greater than 20% and adjusted debt to EBITDA in the range of 2.0x-2.5x as
commensurate with the rating, assuming that the group's business mix remains
unchanged.
We could lower the rating over the next year or two if Bertelsmann's leverage
were to persistently exceed 2.5x adjusted debt to EBITDA, or if the group's
adjusted FOCF-to-debt ratio were to fall to less than 20%. Factors that could
contribute to such a development include, for example, a reverse in currently
favorable operating trends, aggressive debt-financed acquisitions, or a more
shareholder-friendly financial policy.
We consider the possibility of an upgrade to be remote, due to the
improvements that we have factored into our base-case scenario, and our
assessment of the group's business risk profile.
