(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13 -

Summary analysis -- PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk. ---------------- 13-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Positive/B Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Apr-2011 BB/B BB/B

03-Nov-2005 BB-/B BB-/B

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BB/Positive/B

SACP bb

Anchor bb

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Danamon could benefit from parent group support if DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (DBSGH; not rated) acquires a majority stake in the bank. DBSGH is the parent of DBS Bank Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+). DBSGH announced a proposal to acquire Danamon in April 2012. The transaction is still pending regulatory approval. We expect Danamon to largely maintain its SACP in the coming 12-18 months.

We could upgrade the bank if it becomes a strategically important member of the DBS Group. We could also upgrade the bank if we believe its risk-adjusted capital ratio will stay above 10% over a medium term.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we no longer believe that the proposed acquisition is likely to proceed.

Rationale

The ratings on PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk. reflect the bank's "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as defined under our criteria, with an anchor at 'bb' for a bank operating only in Indonesia. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of Danamon is 'bb'.

Our 'bb' anchor for Danamon draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology and our view of the economic and industry risks in the countries where the bank operates. The BICRA score for Indonesia is informed by our evaluation of the country's economic risk; we view Indonesia as a low-income economy, with development constrained by infrastructure shortfalls, legal uncertainties, corruption, and labor market rigidities. Economic imbalances appear mild, but credit risk in the economy stems from a weak debt capacity, and significant weaknesses in payment culture and rule of law. In terms of industry risk, the banking industry in Indonesia operates within a weak institutional framework with a weak regulatory track record. However, the industry is supported by a strong customer deposit base, and risk appetite is generally moderate.

We assess Danamon's business position as "strong," on the basis of the bank's well-established and recognized franchise, specialized risk-management expertise, and extensive network in the mass market small loans domain. The bank's subsidiary, Adira Finance, is a market leader in the auto finance business. Danamon has demonstrated resilient revenue stability over the past few years. We expect that the bank's medium-term growth will come largely from high-yield sectors of the economy, with pricing sufficiently high to cover the latent credit risk and high operational costs.

We consider the bank's capital and earnings "adequate." In our view, the impact of continuous strong loan growth on capitalization will be partially offset by profit generation and retention. We expect the bank's risk-adjusted capital ratio to decline from its currently strong level to slightly below 10% in the next one to two years. We also expect the bank to maintain a simple capital structure.

We assess Danamon's risk position as "moderate." Considering the bank's substantial loan exposure to high-yield sectors in Indonesia, we expect its overall credit costs to remain fairly high. While the bank's loan growth has been above the industry average in recent years, we expect it to slow to a rate largely in line with that of the industry. We classify the bank's business model and risk exposures as simple.

We consider Danamon's funding to be "average" and its liquidity "adequate." The bank's above-industry-average loan-to-deposit ratio is supplemented by the equity funding of a relatively high portion of its balance sheet. We expect the bank to maintain sufficient liquid assets to meet its short-term liquidity needs.

The counterparty credit rating on Danamon is at the same level as the bank's SACP. We consider Danamon to have "moderate" systemic importance in Indonesia, and we classify the government as "highly supportive" toward the country's banking sector. However, we factor no uplift into our ratings on Danamon to reflect this, as the bank's SACP is already close to the sovereign ratings on Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2).

