Overview
-- In our opinion, the Bulgarian government's policies will continue to
support the sovereign's macrofinancial stability, including consolidation of
its finances, despite the subdued economic growth environment.
-- We are therefore affirming the sovereign credit ratings on Bulgaria at
'BBB/A-2'.
-- The outlook is stable.
Rating Action
On Dec. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and
short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic
of Bulgaria at 'BBB/A-2'. The outlook is stable. The transfer and
convertibility (T&C) assessment is 'A'.
Rationale
The ratings on Bulgaria reflect our view of the government's strong track
record of fiscal prudence; low and declining deficit and debt stock, despite
subdued economic growth; and the country's strong medium-term growth
prospects, particularly if they are backed by increased private investment;
and improving absorption of EU funds. These strengths are partially offset by
Bulgaria's relatively low GDP per capita, which we estimate at $6,900 in 2012;
its high, albeit declining, external financing needs; and limited monetary
flexibility owing to the country's currency board arrangement.
Economic recovery since the 2009 recession has been slow, driven mainly by
export performance, as domestic demand remained muted until early 2012. We
expect real GDP growth of about 1.7% in 2013 and an average of 2.0% from
2013-2015, supported by a recovery in both domestic and external demand. We
expect the current account deficit to remain close to balance in 2012, before
slipping back into a deficit as domestic demand gradually recovers and the
trade deficit widens over the next three years. Nevertheless, the government's
recent announcement about reducing gas prices for households and corporates
could benefit next year's current account balance and the GDP growth outlook.
In our view, net direct investment flows combined with EU transfers will
finance the current account deficit in the coming years.
The government has continued to consolidate its finances following budgetary
deterioration in 2009, despite the low growth in the past two years, and has
complied with the requirements of the recently adopted national fiscal pact.
Though the government has stated that it is postponing plans to join the
European Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM II), the precursor to entry into the
European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone), we do not expect this to lead
to a change in its commitment to sound economic policy.
We expect the general government deficit to reach 1.3% in 2012 and stay
broadly the same in 2013, though there is a risk of fiscal slippage with
parliamentary elections scheduled for mid-2013. However, there is a potential
for higher-than-budgeted privatization revenues that could be used to restore
the fiscal buffer or provide cofinancing projects. The general government debt
is low at an estimated 17% of GDP in 2012 and net general government debt is
estimated at 10% of GDP. The fiscal reserve covers at least one year of
amortization and interest payments. General government interest expenditure is
also low at slightly less than 2% of general government revenues in 2012 and
is expected to broadly remain at this level over 2013-2015.
In our view, the banking system appears well-capitalized, with a capital
adequacy ratio of 16.7% and core Tier I ratio of 15.2% at end-June 2012. With
an increase in the domestic savings rate matched by robust growth in domestic
deposits over the past three years, banks have paid down their external debt,
largely owed to parent banks, by $4.7 billion between 2008 and 2011. The
banking system is predominantly foreign-owned and problems that affect foreign
parent banks, such as dislocations in the financial sectors of other European
economies, may have knock-on effects on their Bulgarian subsidiaries in our
opinion. Greek-owned banks own slightly less than one-quarter of banking
system loans; however, we note that the regulatory and prudential frameworks
have been strengthened so as to mitigate the risk of a funding or capital
withdrawal by parent banks. In terms of asset quality, the ratio of gross
nonperforming loans (NPLs) to total loans is still high at 16.9% at end-June
2012 (NPLs net of loan loss provisions: 11.3%) and we expect asset quality
deterioration to peak and reverse by end-2013.
Outlook
The stable outlook balances our view of Bulgaria's macrofinancial stability,
favorable fiscal position, and economic growth prospects against its
relatively low levels of wealth, external debtor position, and limited
monetary flexibility.
If the sovereign's fiscal position weakens or its external liquidity position
deteriorates significantly, downward pressure could build on the ratings.
On the other hand, if external conditions for the financial system ease
further and exports, combined with capacity-enhancing investment, lead
economic growth toward a more balanced structure, while further reducing the
external financing requirements, we could consider raising the ratings.
