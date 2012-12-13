Dec 13 - In its latest economic forecast published today, Standard & Poor's economists say that a number of uncertainties continue to prevail as Europe enters 2013. (Watch the related CreditMatters TV segments titled "Uncertain Economic Outlook For The Eurozone In 2013" and "Perspective Economiques 2013 Incertaines Pour La Zone Euro," dated Dec. 13, 2012.)

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes that three key factors will determine the depth and length of what we have called the "new recession" that started in the middle of 2012:

-- The strength of the recovery in world trade and especially in emerging markets,

-- The outlook for real incomes and especially retail price trends in the weakest economies of the eurozone, and

-- The re-establishment of effective transmission of monetary policy to the real economy.

"The eurozone will probably start to feel a recovery in international demand for its products in the first part of 2013. However, sticky consumer prices on the periphery are dampening domestic demand for now," said Jean-Michel Six, Standard & Poor's chief economist for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

We are keeping our forecast for economic growth in the eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union or EMU) nearly unchanged at 0% for 2013 and 1.0% in 2014 from our previous September forecast. For the current forecast, see the report published today, "The Eurozone Enters An Uncertain 2013 As The New Recession Drags On."

"However, we believe the downside risks have diminished a bit, and now see a one-in-three chance of a recession extending beyond 2014, versus 40% previously," said Mr. Six.

The most recent international purchasing managers' data confirm our expectation that Europe's external trade conditions will become increasingly more supportive during the course of 2013.

However, as long as wages and prices show diverging degrees of flexibility in the eurozone, consumer demand will stay depressed and net competitiveness gains will remain small.

The European Central Bank's announcement of Outright Monetary Transactions has already calmed the sovereign bond markets, and could improve investor sentiment and kick-start activity on the interbank markets.

With three quarters of hard economic data in for most countries, we now have a more reliable assessment for 2012, and believe that the eurozone will average 0.6% growth in real GDP.

Comparing our December and September estimates suggests that growth may have been a bit stronger than we thought in Germany (0.8% against 0.6% in September).

On the other hand, data available so far suggest that the downturn was a bit less steep in Spain (-1.4% versus -1.8%) and especially in The Netherlands (-0.4% against -1%). There are no changes to our September estimates for the other major countries.

Looking at 2013 and 2014, our central forecast has not substantially changed from our September release.

However, we trimmed our 2013 growth projections for Germany (0.9% versus 1.2%) and France (0.1% versus 0.4%). In the case of Germany, this is due to our lower expectations for corporate investment growth. For France, we see a slightly larger negative carry-over from 2012 (-0.2%). Outside the eurozone, our projections for the U.K. (1% in 2013, and 1.7% in 2014) have not changed.

Our alternative projection assumes a longer recession into, rather than until, 2014. For 2013, GDP growth comes out at -1.6% (versus -1.9% in September) and 0.8% in 2014 (1.3%). Given what we described above, we are inclined to attach a slightly lower probability to this alternative, more pessimistic scenario: About one in three instead of 40% in September.

"In our opinion the downside risks have slightly diminished. The recovery in emerging markets appears more tangible, and the ECB's recent actions have had a positive impact on sovereign debt markets," Mr. Six said.

