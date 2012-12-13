Dec 13 - In its latest economic forecast published today, Standard & Poor's economists say
that a number of uncertainties continue to prevail as Europe enters 2013. (Watch the related
CreditMatters TV segments titled "Uncertain Economic Outlook For The Eurozone
In 2013" and "Perspective Economiques 2013 Incertaines Pour La Zone Euro,"
dated Dec. 13, 2012.)
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes that three key factors will
determine the depth and length of what we have called the "new recession" that
started in the middle of 2012:
-- The strength of the recovery in world trade and especially in emerging
markets,
-- The outlook for real incomes and especially retail price trends in the
weakest economies of the eurozone, and
-- The re-establishment of effective transmission of monetary policy to
the real economy.
"The eurozone will probably start to feel a recovery in international demand
for its products in the first part of 2013. However, sticky consumer prices on
the periphery are dampening domestic demand for now," said Jean-Michel Six,
Standard & Poor's chief economist for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
We are keeping our forecast for economic growth in the eurozone (European
Economic and Monetary Union or EMU) nearly unchanged at 0% for 2013 and 1.0%
in 2014 from our previous September forecast. For the current forecast, see
the report published today, "The Eurozone Enters An Uncertain 2013 As The New
Recession Drags On."
"However, we believe the downside risks have diminished a bit, and now see a
one-in-three chance of a recession extending beyond 2014, versus 40%
previously," said Mr. Six.
The most recent international purchasing managers' data confirm our
expectation that Europe's external trade conditions will become increasingly
more supportive during the course of 2013.
However, as long as wages and prices show diverging degrees of flexibility in
the eurozone, consumer demand will stay depressed and net competitiveness
gains will remain small.
The European Central Bank's announcement of Outright Monetary Transactions has
already calmed the sovereign bond markets, and could improve investor
sentiment and kick-start activity on the interbank markets.
With three quarters of hard economic data in for most countries, we now have a
more reliable assessment for 2012, and believe that the eurozone will average
0.6% growth in real GDP.
Comparing our December and September estimates suggests that growth may have
been a bit stronger than we thought in Germany (0.8% against 0.6% in
September).
On the other hand, data available so far suggest that the downturn was a bit
less steep in Spain (-1.4% versus -1.8%) and especially in The Netherlands
(-0.4% against -1%). There are no changes to our September estimates for the
other major countries.
Looking at 2013 and 2014, our central forecast has not substantially changed
from our September release.
However, we trimmed our 2013 growth projections for Germany (0.9% versus 1.2%)
and France (0.1% versus 0.4%). In the case of Germany, this is due to our
lower expectations for corporate investment growth. For France, we see a
slightly larger negative carry-over from 2012 (-0.2%). Outside the eurozone,
our projections for the U.K. (1% in 2013, and 1.7% in 2014) have not changed.
Our alternative projection assumes a longer recession into, rather than until,
2014. For 2013, GDP growth comes out at -1.6% (versus -1.9% in September) and
0.8% in 2014 (1.3%). Given what we described above, we are inclined to attach
a slightly lower probability to this alternative, more pessimistic scenario:
About one in three instead of 40% in September.
"In our opinion the downside risks have slightly diminished. The recovery in
emerging markets appears more tangible, and the ECB's recent actions have had
a positive impact on sovereign debt markets," Mr. Six said.
