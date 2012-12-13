(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We expect Leningrad oblast's budgetary performance to remain sound
over the next three years despite federally driven initiatives to increase
operating spending.
-- We also believe the oblast will maintain a low debt burden and
positive liquidity for the next three years.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'BB+' long-term issuer credit and
'ruAA+' Russia national scale ratings on the oblast.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Leningrad Oblast's
management will be able to maintain a sound budgetary performance and low debt
burden in 2013-2015 despite federal pressure to increase spending.
Rating Action
On Dec 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its issuer credit
ratings on Russia's Leningrad Oblast at 'BB+' and its national scale rating at
'ruAA+' The recovery rating on the oblast's unsecured debt remains unchanged
at '3'. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on northwestern Russia's Leningrad Oblast reflect our view of its
low budgetary flexibility and predictability within Russia's developing and
unbalanced institutional framework and the need to address federal initiatives
to increase operating spending and finance infrastructure development.
Relatively low wealth levels in an international context and some economic
concentration further constrain the ratings. Good economic growth prospects
that should support sound budgetary performance, a very low debt burden, and a
consistently positive liquidity position support the ratings.
The oblast's wealth levels are modest compared with international peers with
Gross Regional Product (GRP) per capita estimated at USD11.7 thousand in 2012.
We also note that the oblast is still subject to some economic concentration,
which leads to tax revenue volatility. We expect the oblast's 10 major
taxpayers to provide about 35% of tax revenues over the next three years.
Nevertheless, in our view, the oblast's favorable location on transit routes
to the EU, proximity to St. Petersburg, and continued inflows of investment
into its transport and energy infrastructure and manufacturing will continue
to support its GRP growth rate at about 5% annually from 2013-2015. Over the
longer term, these factors will likely result in a more diversified tax base
and contribute to improving wealth levels.
Like many Russian local and regional governments (LRGs), Leningrad Oblast
suffers from low budgetary flexibility. The oblast has very limited control
over its revenues, about 95% of which come from state-regulated taxes and
transfers from the federal government. It also has little leeway in managing
its expenditures, given the need to increase public sector salaries and
maintain infrastructure development. The unpredictable nature of the system
also limits the reliability of the oblast's medium-term planning.
We see economic growth supporting budget revenue growth over the next three
years. In 2012 the oblast's budget is also likely to benefit from additional
payments from its largest taxpayers that have joined consolidated groups in
line with the new tax legislation. However, budgetary performance will likely
gradually weaken in 2013-2015 compared with 2010-2012, because the oblast will
have to continue to raise public sector salaries and subsidies to
municipalities and maintain its capital program. In our view, it remains to be
seen whether the oblast's new management team, appointed in 2012, will be able
to constrain spending growth in 2014-2015, especially if it is faced with
weaker tax revenues than we currently forecast. Our base-case scenario
therefore assumes an operating margin of 6% of operating revenues in 2012 and
slightly weaker 3%-5% in 2013-2015. The positive balance after capital
accounts that the oblast achieved in 2010-2011 will likely turn into a
marginal deficit in 2012 that will widen to a still modest 4%-5% of total
revenues in 2013-2015.
Consequently, we think Leningrad Oblast will start to gradually accumulate
direct debt in the next three years, while tax supported debt will remain low
and will exceed 20% of consolidated operating revenues by the end of 2015.
Liquidity
We consider Leningrad Oblast's liquidity to be "positive," as our criteria
define the term. Our base-case scenario assumes that the oblast's average cash
reserves will exceed its debt service falling due in the next 12 months
throughout 2013, and that debt service will stay at a low 1%-3% of operating
revenues in 2013-2014.
Under our base-case scenario we expect the oblast to rely on medium-term
borrowings and for its debt service to remain low over the next three years,
although it will likely gradually increase to about 4% of operating revenues
in 2015. The oblast has no direct debt repayments due in 2013, and its Russian
ruble (RUB)1.3 billion bonds outstanding mature in 2014. We expect the oblast
to rely on bank lending in 2012-2013 and to start issuing medium-term bonds in
2014.
In 2011, the oblast institutionalized a reserve fund. However, the fund isn't
specifically aimed at debt service, and in our view its amount won't be
sufficient to compensate for potential tax revenue volatility over the next
three years. The size of the fund is set annually by the budget law, and the
oblast plans to maintain it at about 1%-2% of operating revenues in 2013-2015.
Although Leningrad Oblast currently has fairly good access to bank lending,
but we view its access to external liquidity as limited, as it is for most
Russian LRGs, given the weaknesses of the domestic capital market, to which we
assign a Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment score of '7', with '1' being
the lowest risk and '10' being the highest. (For more details see Banking
Industry Country Risk Assessment: Russia, published on March 19, 2012 on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
Recovery analysis
The rating on Leningrad Oblast's unsecured debt is 'BB+'. The '3' recovery
rating on this debt indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery
for debtholders in an event of payment default.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Leningrad Oblast's management will
be able to maintain a sound budgetary performance and low debt burden in line
with our base-case scenario for 2013-2015 despite federal pressure to increase
spending. The outlook also assumes the oblast will rely on medium-term
borrowings and its liquidity position will remain positive.
We might take a negative rating action within the next 12 months if the
oblast's operating performance weakened significantly and its operating
margins declined to 0.5%-1% of operating revenues in 2013-2015 in line with
our downside-case scenario, and the resulting depletion of cash reserves or
rapid short-term debt accumulation le to a weaker liquidity position.
We might take a positive rating action within the next 12 months if we
improved our assessment of the supportiveness and predictability of Russia's
system of intergovernmental relations or observed continuity and
institutionalization of the oblast's prudent financial management practices.
