BRIEF-Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co
* Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co as of May 31, 2017
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Astrakhan Region's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'B+', Short-term foreign currency at 'B' and National Long-term rating at 'A(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.
The ratings reflect high direct risk dominated by short-term bank loans, which impose significant refinancing pressure, and a high concentration of the region's tax base. However, the ratings also factor in stabilising direct risk, improved operating performance and growing local economy.
LONDON, June 2 European private equity firm Investindustrial has invited the investment vehicle of Alibaba's founder Jack Ma to submit a joint bid of more than 800 million euros ($900 million) for L'Oreal's The Body Shop, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, just days before a deadline for final bids.