BRIEF-Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co
* Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co as of May 31, 2017
Ratings -- Enterprise Inns PLC ------------------------------------ 13-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Drinking places
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Dec-2011 B/-- B/--
14-Dec-2010 B+/-- B+/--
02-Feb-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--
23-Jan-2009 BB/-- BB/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
£125 mil 6.875% bnds due 05/09/2025 BB- 20-Dec-2011
(Oblig: Enterprise Inns PLC)
£125 mil 6.875% bnds due 02/15/2021 BB- 20-Dec-2011
(Oblig: Enterprise Inns PLC)
£275 mil 6.375% bnds due 09/26/2031 BB- 20-Dec-2011
(Oblig: Enterprise Inns PLC)
£60 mil 6.00% nts due 02/03/2014 BB- 20-Dec-2011
£600 mil 6.50% bnds due 12/06/2018 BB- 20-Dec-2011
