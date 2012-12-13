(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia's Stavropol Region Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'BB', a Short-term foreign currency rating of 'B' and a National Long-term rating of 'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.

Fitch has also assigned the region's upcoming domestic bond issue Series 34001, due 12 December 2017, an expected Long-term local currency rating of 'BB (EXP)' and an expected National Long-term rating of 'AA-(rus)(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The ratings reflect the agency's expectation for a stabilisation of the operating balance at about 6% of operating revenue and lengthening of the region's direct risk maturity. The ratings also factor in the increasing pressure from operating expenditure and the region's economy with wealth and economic indicators below the national average.

Fitch notes that the maintenance of a sound operating balance at about 12% of current revenue for two consecutive years and maintenance of sound debt coverage in line with the average debt maturity would lead to an upgrade. Conversely, inability to lengthen the direct risk maturity profile coupled with an increase in direct risk above Fitch's expectations leading to deterioration of debt coverage (direct risk to current balance) above direct risk maturity would lead to a downgrade.

Fitch expects the operating balance to reach about 6% in 2012 and stabilise at this level in 2013-2014. In 2011, the region recorded a moderate decline in its budgetary performance when operating balance fell to 5.7% of operating revenue, down from a sound 11.4% a year earlier. The deterioration was due to increasing pressure from operating expenditure caused by additional spending made during elections to national parliament and the presidential election.

Fitch expects the region will record a full-year deficit of RUB3.8bn in 2012 or 5.5% of forecasted full-year revenue. About RUB2bn of this will be covered by accumulated cash, meaning the region's direct risk will increase by around RUB1.8bn to RUB9.8bn by end-2012. Fitch expects a further minor increase in direct risk to RUB11.7bn during 2013-2014, which corresponds to a moderate 16%-17% of current revenue.

The region's debt burden was low during the past five years but was of a short-term nature. As of 1 December 2012, it accounted for RUB8.5bn and about two-thirds of the region's direct risk was represented by short-term bank loans with one-year maturity. Stavropol needs to repay RUB3.1bn of bank loans (about 36% of direct risk) in December this year. In the past the region has not faced any difficulty in rolling over expiring loans. However, the short-term nature of bank loans lead to substantial refinancing needs.

Stavropol is considering a bond issue of RUB5bn in December 2012, which will substitute a significant proportion of short-term bank loans. The bond is expected to have an amortising structure and five-year maturity. This action will effectively improve the debt structure, which is dominated by bank loans, in favour of issued debt with longer maturities and possibly lower costs.

Stavropol's socio-economic profile is historically weaker than that of the average Russian region and dominated by agriculture and food processing. Its per capita gross regional product was about 38% lower than the national median in 2010. However, the region's economy proved resilient to the crisis in 2009 and recovered swiftly in 2010-2011. The administration expects a sound 5%-6% annual growth of the region's economy in the next three years.

Stavropol is located in the south of the European part of the Russian Federation. The region contributed 0.8% of the Russian Federation's GDP in 2010 and accounted for 2% of the country's population.