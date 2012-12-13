BRIEF-Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co
* Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co as of May 31, 2017
Dec 13 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Interactive Data Corp. --------------------------------- 13-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Massachusetts
Mult. CUSIP6: 45840J
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Dec-2012 B/-- B/--
08-Aug-2012 B+/-- B+/--
21-Jun-2010 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$160 mil revolving credit fac bank ln due
07/29/2015 B+ 13-Dec-2012
US$1.345 bil term B bank ln due 02/11/2018 B+ 13-Dec-2012
US$700 mil 10.25% sr nts due 08/01/2018 B- 13-Dec-2012
