Brazil's Petrobras prepays 1 billion reais in export credit
SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA prepaid 1 billion reais ($308 million) in export notes issued by Itaú Unibanco Holding SA on Friday.
Dec 13 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Igloo Holdings Corp. ----------------------------------- 13-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Massachusetts
Primary SIC: Business
services, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Dec-2012 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$350 mil sr PIK toggle nts due 2017 CCC+ 13-Dec-2012
* Dova Pharmaceuticals - intend to apply for listing of common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "Dova."