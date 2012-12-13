(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Airports Company South Africa Limited (ACSA) a
Long-Term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB', with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has
also affirmed ACSA's National Long-term rating and ZAR30bn domestic medium-term note (DMTN)
programme rating at 'AA-(zaf)' and revised the Outlook to Stable from Positive. The National
Short-term rating has been affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'.
Fitch expects ACSA's financial performance to stabilise over the next three
years and the company to deleverage smoothly, against a backdrop of modest
investment plan for the next five years and increased visibility on aeronautical
tariffs until 2015. However, recent adverse developments for traffic
performance, the economic environment in South Africa and the aviation market
have lowered the level of confidence embedded in Fitch's projections. According
to Fitch's rating case, leverage should decrease below 4x by FY14 and 3x in
FY16, but with a heightened risk of deviation. This is reflected in the Stable
Outlook.
The 'BBB' and 'AA-(zaf)' ratings reflect a combination of a reasonably strong
asset profile and a leverage level (net debt/EBITDA) that peaked at over 6x in
2009-2011 when the end of the ambitious capex plan coincided with the world
economic recession, and has already reduced significantly (4x in 2012).
ACSA has some favourable business characteristics, hampered by the volatility of
an emerging economy. ACSA is a nationwide airport system and benefits from a
monopoly in South Africa, with a diversified range of airports, clienteles and
traffic types. The peak-to-trough traffic decline between 2008 and 2010 was only
10%. However, South Africa is prone to volatile economic developments, as
observed with airline bankruptcies in 2012, provoking a drop in domestic
traffic. Volume resilience can be judged Midrange.
Price risk has stabilised. An unfavourable aspect of economic regulation, where
aeronautical charges only apply to investments when they become operational,
resulted in a significant increase in leverage between 2008 and 2011. However,
most investments are now in service and phased tariff increases have been
approved by the regulator for the next few years. Some uncertainty remains due
to the disbanding of the previous regulator and a lack of clarity on medium-term
price levels. Price risk is assessed as Midrange.
Renewal risk is very limited. South Africa massively expanded its airport system
in the mid-2000s due to the traffic growth prospects and the organisation of the
FIFA world cup in 2010. About ZAR17bn was invested between 2005 and 2010. These
works have been completed and capex in the next five years is only around ZAR1bn
per annum, significantly below previous levels of ZAR5bn-ZAR6bn. Renewal risk is
assessed as Stronger.
ACSA is an ordinary corporate and issues unsecured debt, mostly in the form of
listed domestic bonds. Although there is little structural protection for
creditors in the form of covenants or reserves, conservative debt management
with good access to local capital markets, well-spread debt maturities and the
improved liquidity support a Midrange risk attribute for debt structure.
Leverage is reducing but projections are subject to volatility. The large capex
effort sustained until 2010, coupled with the recession in 2008-2009 and the
adverse features of the regulatory system during investment had led to a high
leverage (over 6x) in 2009-2011. As the recently completed assets are yielding
revenues through higher tariffs and commercial revenues (retail and parking),
EBITDA is growing and leverage is easing (4x at 31/3/2012). Fitch expects the
leverage to continue reducing progressively below 4x in 2014 and below 3x in
2015. However, there is a material risk that de-leverage could take longer, due
to the volatility and uncertainty surrounding both volume and price risks.
An upgrade could be warranted if net debt/EBITDA consistently aims at below 3x
over the next 3 years, with a strong degree of visibility. The implementation of
a clear and supportive regulatory framework would also be favourable for the
rating. The rating could be downgraded if net debt/EBITDA persistently aims at
above 4x to 5x. (expected at 31 March 2013: 3.7x). A marked deterioration of the
general economic situation in South Africa could also prompt a negative rating
action.