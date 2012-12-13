BRIEF-Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co
* Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co as of May 31, 2017
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 13 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Saudi Telecom Co. ----------------------------- 13-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Saudi Arabia
Foreign currency A+/Stable/A-1 Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Feb-2008 --/-- A+/A-1
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Saudi Telecom Co. (STC), the incumbent fixed-line and leading mobile telecommunications operator in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (AA-/Stable/A-1+), is based on the company's stand-alone credit profile, which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'a', as well as on our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the Saudi government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to STC in the event of financial distress.
We view Saudi Telecom's business risk profile as "strong" and the financial risk profile as "modest
* Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co as of May 31, 2017
LONDON, June 2 European private equity firm Investindustrial has invited the investment vehicle of Alibaba's founder Jack Ma to submit a joint bid of more than 800 million euros ($900 million) for L'Oreal's The Body Shop, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, just days before a deadline for final bids.