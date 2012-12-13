(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Saudi Telecom Co. ----------------------------- 13-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Saudi Arabia

Foreign currency A+/Stable/A-1 Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Feb-2008 --/-- A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Saudi Telecom Co. (STC), the incumbent fixed-line and leading mobile telecommunications operator in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (AA-/Stable/A-1+), is based on the company's stand-alone credit profile, which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'a', as well as on our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the Saudi government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to STC in the event of financial distress.

We view Saudi Telecom's business risk profile as "strong" and the financial risk profile as "modest