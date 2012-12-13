Dec 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Inter-American Development Bank's (IaDB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.

RATING RATIONALE

The affirmation of IaDB's ratings is primarily underpinned by the bank's intrinsic strengths, which include its comfortable, albeit declining, capitalisation, high liquidity, conservative risk management policies and sound credit risk. Additionally, Fitch considers shareholders' willingness and ability to support the bank strong.

Despite a recent erosion, an equity to asset ratio of 21.9% and usable to required capital of 8.3x at end-2011 illustrate strong capitalisation, in line with 'AAA'-rated peers. Debt/equity ratio, at 327.8% at end-2011, is also in line with peers. The recent capital increase will support capitalisation in the coming years in the context of potential dynamic growth in assets.

The self-imposed liquidity policy requires covering more than six months of future gross cash outflows. Treasury assets, at 16.7% of assets at end-2011, more than fully covered short-term liabilities, in line with 'AAA'-rated peers. A share of treasury assets is invested in MBS/ABS (8.2% of treasury assets at end-2011), some of which remain illiquid but the bank progressively winds them down. Risk management guidelines are strict, like for other 'AAA' rated peers, and IaDB abides strictly by them.

Credit risk in Latin America is improving. The average rating of loans was 'BB+' at end-2011 (2010: 'BB') thanks to upgrades of large borrowers (including Brazil and Peru). The bank benefits from preferred creditor status (PCS) on sovereign loans (95% of loans); Non-performing loans (NPLs) are therefore marginal at 0.2% of gross loans at end-2011, all on private sector operations.

The main potential sources of credit risk stem from the following items, but Fitch deems the risk limited:

- The bank is highly concentrated, with the largest and five largest borrowers accounting for 72.7% and 228.4% of equity at end-2011, in the higher range of peers. Fitch however takes comfort that four of the five largest borrowers are rated investment grade (Brazil, Mexico, Columbia, Peru).

- The bank is heavily exposed to Argentina, recently downgraded to 'CC', which accounted for 54.2% of equity at end-2011. The country has however never defaulted to the IaDB, even in 2001, and maintains a good relationship with the bank, which remains one of the few providers of foreign currency funding. Argentina's possible default is related to the tense relationship with some private international creditors rather than to its inability to service its debt.

- The rise in private sector loans and guarantees (6.2% of operations at end-2011) could generate higher NPLs in the medium term as the bank is not protected by preferred creditor status on that portfolio. Management however remains cautious in its approach to private sector loans, and growth in those activities should remain gradual.

IaDB's profitability is volatile due to fair value accounting of treasury assets as well as of borrowing and related swaps, which generated a net loss in 2011. The bank also recorded an exceptional loss in other comprehensive income related to a change in actuarial rates that increased its liabilities under its pension plan; this could oblige the bank to increase its transfers to the pension fund in coming years, therefore affecting profitability.

Fitch deems shareholder support strong. It takes the form of callable capital provided by member states (95.9% of subscribed capital at end-2011), which can be called by the bank in case of need. Callable capital rated 'AAA'-'AA' accounted for 49.9% of total at end-2011 and shareholders have demonstrated their commitment to the bank through the recent capital increase. Fitch deems IaDB's ratings resilient to a potential downgrade of the US (the largest shareholder) to the 'AA' rating category, thanks to intrinsic strengths and the overall quality of the shareholder base.

RATING OUTLOOK - STABLE

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's anticipation of conservative risk management that is expected to translate into continuing adequate capitalisation, leverage and liquidity.

The main factors that could lead to a negative action, individually or collectively, are:

- A prolonged and significant decline in capitalisation related to asset losses, fast growth in operations or increase in P&L volatility.

- A loosening in the bank's cautious prudential framework on leverage, liquidity or loan selection.

- A rise in private sector operations at a faster pace than currently envisaged, if it translated into significantly higher NPLs.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS AND SENSITIVITIES

The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of assumptions.

- The affirmation is first premised on the assumption that Argentina will not default to the IaDB.

- Fitch also assumes that the shareholders' ability to support the bank will remain strong; this implies that the US will not be downgraded below the 'AA' rating category in the foreseeable future and that the eurozone will remain intact, avoiding a severe financial crisis that would be detrimental to some of IaDB's shareholders' ratings.

The materialisation of such scenarios could be detrimental to IaDB's ratings.