Dec 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.

RATING RATIONALE

The affirmation of EBRD's ratings is primarily underpinned by the bank's intrinsic strengths, including capitalisation. Despite its decline since 2007, it remains strong, with an equity to asset ratio of 26.6% and a usable to required capital ratio of 3.4x at end-2011. Indebtedness is low compared with peers, with a debt to equity ratio of 254.8% at end-2011. Capitalisation and leverage are expected to erode slightly in coming years as a result of dynamic growth but should remain commensurate with a 'AAA' rating.

As a result of very conservative liquidity policies, the bank is highly liquid: treasury assets accounted for 37.5% of total assets at end-2011, covering short-term liabilities twice. Treasury assets are also invested cautiously, with an estimated average rating of 'AA' at end-2011, and their average maturity has shortened over the past few years.

Given its focus on the private sector in central and eastern Europe and central Asia, and its large portfolio of equity stakes (24.2% of operating assets at end-2011), EBRD's risk on operating assets is higher than usually seen among multilateral development banks (MDBs). This is however managed conservatively, resulting in moderate non-performing loans (NPLs; 2.6% of gross loans at end-2011) and an average rating of loans of 'BB-' at end-2011; divestments of equity stakes remain profitable and the equity portfolio remains valued above cost despite depressed fair valuations.

Three of the bank's countries of operations are part of the eurozone (Estonia, Slovakia and Slovenia), accounting for 1.6% of operating assets at end-2011. Additionally, the bank is also indirectly exposed through loans to or stakes in subsidiaries of large eurozone groups, for a total of 25.7% of operating assets at end-2011. Deterioration in economic and financial prospects in the eurozone would also affect eastern Europe through trade and financial links, and therefore affect EBRD's operating asset portfolio.

Risk management is conservative, in line with peers. The bank abides by strict, self-imposed capitalisation, liquidity and project selection policies. Market risks are kept to a minimum through regular recourse to derivatives.

Due to the fair valuation of equity stakes, EBRD's net income is more volatile than for most peers and represents a rating weakness. Profitability is however not a major rating driver of MDBs and is analysed with a view to assessing the bank's ability to strengthen its equity base over time, which has historically been EBRD's case.

Finally, shareholder support is deemed strong. The 65 shareholders have committed to provide callable capital (79% of subscribed capital at June-2012) to enable the bank to honour its liabilities. Fitch deems that both ability and willingness to support the bank are strong, as illustrated by a share of callable capital from members rated 'AAA'/'AA' of 63.7% at June-2012 and a EUR9bn increase in callable capital endorsed in 2010. The recent enlargement of the bank's geographic mandate to some transition countries in the Maghreb, as well as in Jordan and Egypt, also illustrates the importance of the bank for its shareholders.

RATING OUTLOOK - STABLE

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's anticipation of conservative risk management that is expected to translate into continuing adequate capitalisation, leverage and liquidity, and contained risk on operating assets.

The main factors that could lead to a negative action, individually or collectively, are:

- A prolonged and significant weakening in asset quality (including loans and equity stakes), that could, among others, result from spill-overs from the eurozone crisis or a systemic crisis in the bank's countries of operations.

- A loosening in the bank's cautious prudential framework for capitalisation, leverage, liquidity or loan selection.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS AND SENSITIVITIES

The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of assumptions. In particular, Fitch assumes that the eurozone will remain intact and that there will be no materialisation of severe tail risks to global financial stability that would both affect EBRD's loan and equity stakes portfolio and its shareholders' ability to support the bank.