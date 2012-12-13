(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 13 - Fitch Ratings foresees a stable credit environment for Latin American structured
finance (SF) transactions in 2013, consistent with most sovereign outlooks in the region.
Fitch expects the majority of SF asset portfolios in Latin America to perform
under base case scenarios in 2013, a forecast discussed in an outlook report
published today on 'www.fitchratings.com'. The stable outlook is based on
regional economic stability, which positively influences the credit quality and
collateral performance of the bulk of SF portfolios. Approximately 83% of
Fitch-rated Latin American SF transactions have Stable Rating Outlooks.
Fitch expects regional growth to recover to 3.7% next year, after growing at an
estimated 2.8% in 2012. Latin America faces three main external risks: an
intensification of the eurozone crisis, a materialization of the U.S. 'fiscal
cliff', and a potential hard landing by China. The manifestation of any of these
risks could threaten economic performance in the region.
Affirmations constituted more than 84% of rating actions in 2012 for both
cross-border and local market SF issuances in Latin America. The highest
concentration of negative rating actions was in Mexican RMBS transactions,
largely a reflection of revisions made to the relevant criteria.
The new report highlights Fitch's outlook for Brazilian oil and gas-related
transactions in the cross-border market as well as the Brazilian domestic SF
market implications of local regulatory changes. The report also discusses
outlooks for SF performance in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, and other local
markets.
The full report '2013 Outlook: Latin American Structured Finance' is available
at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link below.