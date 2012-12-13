Dec 13 - Strengthening performance and issuance tailwinds
in most U.S. structured finance sectors are likely to push growth further in
2013, according to Fitch Ratings in its outlook report. However, one key area to
watch in the coming year will be the potential drag created by fiscal
cliff-related issues.
'Securitization reestablished its importance to the global capital markets in
2012 and we expect this positive trajectory to continue in 2013,' said Kevin
Duignan, Head of Global Structured Finance and Covered Bonds for Fitch. 'The US
structured finance market has seen increased interest from both domestic and
international investors who are increasingly recognizing securitization as a
valuable tool in managing risk and liquidity.'
The looming fiscal cliff is a concern, however. 'While the fiscal cliff is not
expected to impact most sectors directly, any broader macro declines triggered
by the fiscal cliff fallout could create some drag,' said Duignan.
The consumer ABS sector would be the most adversely affected by any resulting
increase in unemployment and taxes. That said, Fitch believes the auto and
credit card sectors are well-positioned to withstand additional stress given the
currently very low level of delinquencies and losses.
The commercial real estate and corporate sectors may be impacted by increased
tax rates, reduced spending and a decline in the growth of GDP. This could
create some turbulence for CMBS and CLO performance if the fiscal cliff is not
averted.
Unresolved regulatory issues also have to potential to hold back the speed of
the market's recovery. 'Numerous Dodd-Frank related issues, particularly related
to risk-retention, remain unresolved, and until there is greater clarity on this
and related issues, the structured finance market won't be able to make a full
recovery,' said Duignan.
Two areas where Fitch envisions the most growth potential in the coming year are
RMBS and CLOs. While CLO issuance has, in reality, been increasing significantly
since late in the third quarter, Fitch envisions new issuance of CLOs to
continue its surge well into next year. As for RMBS, 2013 is shaping up to be
the year that larger financial firms begin to return to the private label RMBS
market.
'U.S. Structured Finance 2013 Outlook: Tailwinds Prevailing Despite Potential
Drag' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the below link.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Structured Finance 2013 Outlook: Tailwinds
Prevailing Despite Potential Drag