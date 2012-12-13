(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 13 -

Summary analysis -- Belfius Bank
13-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: Belgium

Primary SIC: Commercial banks, nec

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Oct-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

19-Dec-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1

07-Oct-2008 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

29-Sep-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2

SACP bbb-

Anchor a-

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Moderate (-1)

Support +3

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +3

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- A stable and relevant market position.

-- Good business diversification between banking and insurance services.

-- Low credit risk on core lending activities.

Weaknesses:

-- High sensitivity of bond investments to volatility in credit spreads.

-- Vulnerability of capitalization to potential risks from legacy assets.

-- Likely continually subdued earnings, owing to low interest rates.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' negative outlook on Belfius Bank primarily reflects that on the Kingdom of Belgium (AA/Negative/A-1+). If we were to downgrade Belgium to 'AA-', with our assessment of the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) remaining at 'bbb-', we would lower the rating on Belfius Bank to 'BBB+', reflecting a one-notch reduction of the uplift for extraordinary government support.