(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 13 -
Summary analysis -- Belfius Bank ---------------------------------- 13-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: Belgium
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Oct-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
19-Dec-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1
07-Oct-2008 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
29-Sep-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2
SACP bbb-
Anchor a-
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Moderate (-1)
Support +3
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +3
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- A stable and relevant market position.
-- Good business diversification between banking and insurance services.
-- Low credit risk on core lending activities.
Weaknesses:
-- High sensitivity of bond investments to volatility in credit spreads.
-- Vulnerability of capitalization to potential risks from legacy assets.
-- Likely continually subdued earnings, owing to low interest rates.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' negative outlook on Belfius Bank primarily
reflects that on the Kingdom of Belgium (AA/Negative/A-1+). If we were to
downgrade Belgium to 'AA-', with our assessment of the bank's stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) remaining at 'bbb-', we would lower the rating on
Belfius Bank to 'BBB+', reflecting a one-notch reduction of the uplift for
extraordinary government support.