(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14 -

Overview

-- Over the past 12 months, Adelaide Airport has been exposed to an expected downward reset of its passenger facility charge and an unforeseen drop of about 4% in passenger traffic. At the same time, the company has continued to primarily debt finance its capital-expenditure program.

-- As a result, we now expect the dip in financial metrics to extend beyond 2012, and that metrics will not recover to a level consistent with the 'BBB' rating until at least fiscal 2014.

-- Nevertheless, we believe that the majority of Adelaide Airport's capital program is discretionary, and therefore, can be deferred.

-- We have revised our rating outlook on Adelaide Airport to negative from stable, but affirmed the 'BBB' rating.

Rating Action

On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Adelaide Airport Ltd. (AAL) to negative from stable, and affirmed its 'BBB' ratings on the company.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our expectation that, in the absence of positive action by the company or a significant rebound in passenger growth, Adelaide Airport's financial metrics will remain at a level not consistent with the 'BBB' rating until year ending June 30, 2015. We forecast that it will likely take until the end of fiscal 2013 for passenger levels to return to those in 2011. During that time, the airport's financial metrics will face intensifying pressure due to further capital works and leverage incurred to complete major capital projects, including the landside infrastructure project and construction of the Australian Federal Police building.