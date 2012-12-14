(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Ratings -- Adelaide Airport Ltd. ---------------------------------- 14-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/-- Country: Australia
Primary SIC: Airports, flying
fields, &
services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Dec-2007 BBB/-- BBB/--
25-Oct-2001 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
