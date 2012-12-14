Dec 14 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Bank of Yokohama Ltd. (Unsolicited Ratings) --- 14-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Dec-2005 A/-- A/--

20-Jan-2005 A-/-- A-/--

===============================================================================

Outlook

The stable outlook on Bank of Yokohama Ltd. reflects our base-case scenario that it will be able to manage its potential credit risk and maintain its risk adjusted capital (RAC) ratio (before concentration and diversification adjustments) in the range of 10.0% to 10.5% over the next 18 months or so.

Given its track record of solid earnings and leading position in its home market of Kanagawa, which has a large prefectural economy, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes that the bank's resilience against potential volatility in the domestic economy is relatively high. Nevertheless, our base-case scenario for Bank of Yokohama incorporates the risk that the nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio could rise about one percentage point after the expiration of the Small and Midsize Enterprises (SME) Financing Facilitation Act at the end of March 2013. We also believe that its profitability will likely remain slightly weak.