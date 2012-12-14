(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Airport Authority Hong Kong ------------------- 14-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: Airports, flying
fields, &
services
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Dec-2010 AAA/-- AAA/--
31-Jul-2008 AA+/-- AA+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) reflects, in our view, the
"almost certain" likelihood that the government of the Hong Kong Special
Administrative Region (HKSAR: AAA/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) would provide
timely and sufficient extraordinary support to AAHK in the event of financial
distress. As a result, the corporate long-term credit rating on AAHK is
equalized with the sovereign long-term rating on HKSAR.