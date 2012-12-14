(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14 - Fitch Ratings' growth forecasts for EMEA producers in 2013 do not assume any pick-up in demand across regions or sectors. After a rebound in volumes and prices in 2010 and H111, production and demand have stagnated below pre-downturn levels and Fitch does not foresee any upcycle before 2014.

Key differentiators will remain companies' exposure to high growth markets and defensive consumer chemicals subsectors such as nutrition, personal care or agrochemicals. However, these characteristics are not expected to translate into marked swings in top line numbers year-on-year, as volumes and prices are likely to remain on par or slightly below 2012 levels.

Fitch's base rating cases generally assume some margin erosion in 2013 due to lower capacity utilisation and intensifying raw material price volatility. Amid weak demand, producers will struggle to pass through feedstock price increases in contrast to the trends observed in H112. Those strongly exposed to oil-based feedstock will face the biggest challenge. Volatility is also likely to be exacerbated by the wait-and see attitude that continues to prevail across the value chain. Restructuring and cost-saving measures are resurfacing.

European chemical issuers could also face additional competitive pressure in their export markets as their cost bases become comparatively higher than those of their shale gas-rich US peers.

Despite these challenges, Fitch's Stable Outlook for the sector reflects its view that issuers' credit metrics continue to offer sufficient headroom for the forecast protracted softness in demand. Balance sheets remain strong, liquidity robust and refinancing needs are manageable.

