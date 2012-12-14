(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14 - Fitch Ratings' growth forecasts for EMEA producers
in 2013 do not assume any pick-up in demand across regions or sectors. After a
rebound in volumes and prices in 2010 and H111, production and demand have
stagnated below pre-downturn levels and Fitch does not foresee any upcycle
before 2014.
Key differentiators will remain companies' exposure to high growth markets and
defensive consumer chemicals subsectors such as nutrition, personal care or
agrochemicals. However, these characteristics are not expected to translate into
marked swings in top line numbers year-on-year, as volumes and prices are likely
to remain on par or slightly below 2012 levels.
Fitch's base rating cases generally assume some margin erosion in 2013 due to
lower capacity utilisation and intensifying raw material price volatility. Amid
weak demand, producers will struggle to pass through feedstock price increases
in contrast to the trends observed in H112. Those strongly exposed to oil-based
feedstock will face the biggest challenge. Volatility is also likely to be
exacerbated by the wait-and see attitude that continues to prevail across the
value chain. Restructuring and cost-saving measures are resurfacing.
European chemical issuers could also face additional competitive pressure in
their export markets as their cost bases become comparatively higher than those
of their shale gas-rich US peers.
Despite these challenges, Fitch's Stable Outlook for the sector reflects its
view that issuers' credit metrics continue to offer sufficient headroom for the
forecast protracted softness in demand. Balance sheets remain strong, liquidity
robust and refinancing needs are manageable.
For more information on Fitch's expectations for the sector in the coming year,
please see "Outlook 2013: EMEA Chemicals" on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2013 Outlook: EMEA Chemicals
here