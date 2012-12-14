(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14 - Fitch Ratings says that the Outlook on the four large Dutch banks' IDRs is Stable, but the weak economic conditions are a test for their credit fundamentals.

The IDRs of three of the four largest Dutch banks, ING Bank NV ('A+'/Stable/'a'), ABN AMRO Bank NV ('A+'/Stable/'bbb+') and SNS Bank N.V. ('BBB+'/Stable/'bb') are at their Support Rating Floors. The Outlooks on these banks' Long-term IDRs are Stable, mirroring that on the Dutch sovereign ('AAA' Stable) and reflecting Fitch's view that there would be an extremely high (ING Bank and ABN AMRO) to high (SNS Bank) probability of state support if needed. The IDRs assigned to Rabobank Group ('AA'/Stable/'aa') are based on the bank's standalone creditworthiness.

Any reduction in the Dutch state' ability (reflected in its rating) or willingness to support ING Bank, ABN AMRO and SNS Bank would be negative for their IDRs. There is clear intent in developed markets to reduce state support for banks in the medium term, and force shareholders and creditors, rather than taxpayers, to take losses. In this context, Fitch is paying close attention to ongoing policy discussions regarding bank support and "bail in", especially in Europe.

Revised GDP forecasts by Fitch, with the economy contracting in 2012 and 2013 and the challenges caused by the austerity measures of the Coalition Agreement, including a step toward a much needed reform of the residential mortgage market, put pressure on the bank's earnings.

