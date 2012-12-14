Dec 14 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. - 14-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/B Country: Greece

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 423325

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Jun-2012 B-/B B-/B

14-Oct-2011 B/B B/B

13-May-2011 BB-/B BB-/B

08-Mar-2011 BB/B BB/B

27-May-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

21-Dec-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

15-Dec-2008 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on integrated telecommunications operator Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTE) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessments of OTE's "weak" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile.

OTE's business risk profile is constrained by the recession and very high exposure to country risk in OTE's domestic market, Greece (Hellenic Republic SD/--/SD), the challenged domestic banking sector, and lessening consumption resulting from further austerity measures and higher unemployment. In addition, group revenues are suffering from continuing fierce competition and regulatory pressures.