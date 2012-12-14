Dec 14 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. - 14-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/B Country: Greece
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 423325
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Jun-2012 B-/B B-/B
14-Oct-2011 B/B B/B
13-May-2011 BB-/B BB-/B
08-Mar-2011 BB/B BB/B
27-May-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
21-Dec-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
15-Dec-2008 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on integrated telecommunications operator Hellenic Telecommunications
Organization S.A. (OTE) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessments of OTE's "weak"
business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile.
OTE's business risk profile is constrained by the recession and very high exposure to
country risk in OTE's domestic market, Greece (Hellenic Republic SD/--/SD), the challenged
domestic banking sector, and lessening consumption resulting from further austerity measures and
higher unemployment. In addition, group revenues are suffering from continuing fierce
competition and regulatory pressures.