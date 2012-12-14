(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14 -
Overview
-- We now see a higher likelihood that SBAB Bank AB will be sold over the
next three to five years. Consequently, we see the bank's link to the Swedish
government as having weakened.
-- We are lowering our long-term rating on SBAB Bank to 'A' from 'A+' and
affirming the 'A-1' short-term rating.
-- The negative outlook reflects the weakening trend we see for economic
risk in Sweden and the risk that SBAB Bank's link with the government could
weaken further.
Rating Action
On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
counterparty credit rating on Sweden-based SBAB Bank AB to 'A' from 'A+'. The
outlook is negative.
At the same time we affirmed the 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit rating
on the bank.