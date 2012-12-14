(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Insurance Co. Kazkommerts-Policy JSC ------------------- 14-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Kazakhstan
Local currency B/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Holding
companies, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Dec-2012 B/-- --/--
18-Oct-2011 B+/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg B/Negative 14-Dec-2012