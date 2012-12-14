(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14 -
Ratings -- Irkutsk Oblast ----------------------------------------- 14-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Dec-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--
01-Jun-2011 BB/-- BB/--
22-Mar-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
17-Sep-2010 B+/-- B+/--
30-Mar-2009 B/-- B/--
