(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14 -
Overview
-- The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of Kazkommerts-Policy is weakening because of the
deteriorating SACP of its parent, Kazkommertsbank, in accordance with Standard &
Poor's methodology.
-- The insurer's new strategy of developing into the retail market is increasing operating
expenses.
-- The ratings on Kazkommerts-Policy are limited by the 'b-' SACP of the parent plus one
notch because we view it unlikely that government support would be downstreamed to the insurance
company in case of need.
-- We lowered the long-term ratings and Kazakhstan national scale rating on
Kazkommerts-Policy to 'B' from 'B+', and to 'kzBBB-' from 'kzBBB'.
-- We revised the outlook on the ratings to negative, which reflects that on
Kazkommertsbank.
Rating Action
On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services downgraded the long-term counterparty
credit and insurer financial strength ratings and Kazakhstan national scale rating on Insurance
Co. Kazkommerts-Policy JSC to 'B' from 'B+', and to 'kzBBB-' from 'kzBBB'. In addition, the
outlook on the ratings was revised to negative.