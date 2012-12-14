(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of Kazkommerts-Policy is weakening because of the deteriorating SACP of its parent, Kazkommertsbank, in accordance with Standard & Poor's methodology.

-- The insurer's new strategy of developing into the retail market is increasing operating expenses.

-- The ratings on Kazkommerts-Policy are limited by the 'b-' SACP of the parent plus one notch because we view it unlikely that government support would be downstreamed to the insurance company in case of need.

-- We lowered the long-term ratings and Kazakhstan national scale rating on Kazkommerts-Policy to 'B' from 'B+', and to 'kzBBB-' from 'kzBBB'.

-- We revised the outlook on the ratings to negative, which reflects that on Kazkommertsbank.

Rating Action

On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services downgraded the long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings and Kazakhstan national scale rating on Insurance Co. Kazkommerts-Policy JSC to 'B' from 'B+', and to 'kzBBB-' from 'kzBBB'. In addition, the outlook on the ratings was revised to negative.