Dec 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mitchells & Butlers Finance's (M&B) class A, AB, B , C
and D notes with the class A and AB notes on Stable Outlook and the class B, C and D notes on
Negative Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
M&B Retail Limited's (M&BR; the borrower) latest set of results are somewhat
subdued with FY12 EBITDA of GBP360.2m (on a 52-week basis) falling short by c.
3.0% of Fitch's FY12 EBTIDA base case (having grown by only 1.5% yoy despite the
transfer of the larger 182 pubs in Q111). This underperformance is, however,
partly explained by both the poor trading during the summer period (impacted by
the very bad weather and the London Olympic Games) and lack of clear corporate
leadership with the CEO's position having been vacant for 18 months until
October 2012. Fitch continues to view positively the company's relative
resilience despite the on-going weak UK economy and industry-specific
difficulties (e.g. market declining beer sales, change in consumer behaviour) as
demonstrated by M&B plc's like-for-like (LFL) five-year compound annual growth
rate (CAGR) in sales of 2.0% with food sales growing at 4.1% CAGR (and now
representing 49% of total sales, up from c. 30% six years ago).
Fitch expects M&BR's FY13 EBITDA (based on 52-week period) to grow by c. 1.3%
reaching GBP365m. This growth derives mainly by increases in sales per pub
(driven by food sales) offsetting an expected marginal decrease in EBITDA margin
to around 22%. EBITDA is forecast to grow mildly over the next few years but
below 2.0%. The resulting base case free cash flow (FCF) debt service coverage
ratio (DSCR) - minimum of both the average and median DSCRs to the notes' legal
final maturity - derived from Fitch's conservative base case for the class A,
AB, B, C and D notes are marginally down on average by 0.05x, respectively, to
3.3x (from 3.4x), 2.7x (2.8x), 1.75x (1.8x), 1.60x (1.65x) and 1.55x (1.6x), but
remain in line with their ratings' metrics thresholds. The transaction also
benefits from solid WBS credit enhancements such as cash-lock up conditions,
tranched liquidity facility, and an annuity-like debt profile, which, unlike
other UK whole business securitisation (WBS) transactions, removes any
point-in-time stresses.
The Negative Outlook on the class B, C and D notes reflects the likelihood of a
downgrade of the relevant ratings in case of further underperformance compared
to Fitch's base case, as the FCF DSCRs are close to their typical rating
thresholds. The challenges which may potentially weigh negatively on M&B's
future performance include the weak UK economy (with declining consumer
discretionary spending), the effect of public austerity and, the potential
exposure of the securitised group to M&B's large GBP400m pension deficit (which
is likely to increase at the next revaluation in March 2013). Additional
industry-specific issues are the on-going change in consumer behaviour,
increases in beer duty (up by 5% in 2012 and by 42% since March 2008), rising
operating costs (with rising utilities) and on-going competition from the
off-trade.
The Stable Outlook on the more senior class A and AB notes is supported by the
significant headroom residing in the credit metrics for the level of the notes'
ratings. The notes ratings are effectively constrained by the industry rating
caps, as highlighted in Fitch's UK WBS criteria, namely 'A+' for the pubs
industry.
This transaction is a WBS of a portfolio of 1,441 managed pubs, pub restaurants
in Britain owned and operated by Mitchells & Butlers Plc (representing 88% of
the M&B plc's pubs).
The rating actions are as follows:
Class A1N floating-rate notes (GBP186.5m) due 2030: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable
Class A2 fixed-rate notes (GBP339.3m) due 2030: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Class A3N floating-rate notes (USD390.4m) due 2030: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable
Class A4 floating-rate notes (GBP170.0m) due 2030: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable
Class AB floating-rate notes (GBP325.0m) due 2033: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable
Class B1 fixed-rate notes (GBP219.7m) due 2025: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Negative
Class B2 fixed-rate notes (GBP350.0m) due 2030: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
Negative
Class C1 fixed-rate notes (GBP200.0m) due 2032: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Negative
Class C2 floating-rate notes (GBP50m) due 2034: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Negative
Class D1 floating-rate notes (GBP110m) due 2036: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative