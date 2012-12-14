Dec 14 -
Ratings -- Ferrexpo PLC ------------------------------------------- 14-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/B Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Metal ores, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Dec-2012 B/B B/B
30-Jul-2010 B+/B B+/B
30-Jun-2010 B+/B B/B
