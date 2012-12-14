Dec 14 -

Overview

-- U.K.-based luxury sports car manufacturer Aston Martin (AM) has announced an equity capital increase of up to GBP160 million to restore its financial flexibility and fund product development over the coming years.

-- We think our adjusted debt protection metrics for the company will improve considerably following the expected completion of the equity capital increase.

-- We are affirming our long-term ratings on Aston Martin at 'B+' and revising the outlook to stable from negative.

-- The stable outlook reflects our base-line forecast of an improvement in AM's operating profitability in 2013 on the back of a high-single-digit increase in sales.

Rating Action

On Dec. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+ long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based automotive manufacturer Aston Martin Holdings (UK) Ltd. (AM) and revised the outlook to stable from negative.

We also affirmed our 'B+' issue rating on the GBP304 million 9.25% senior secured notes due 2018, issued by 100%-owned special purpose vehicle Aston Martin Capital Limited 'B+', in line with the corporate credit rating on AM. The recovery rating on these notes is unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of recovery in the average (30%-50%) range in the event of a payment default.

Rationale

The affirmation reflects the announced equity capital increase of up to GBP160 million announced on Dec. 7, 2012, which will likely restore AM's financial flexibility and improve its Standard & Poor's adjusted debt protection metrics. AM has received GBP25 million already and expects to receive the remainder of up to GBP135 million in first-quarter 2013.

In the first nine months of 2012, AM reported lackluster operating profits on the back of slowing unit sales in Germany and France and a weaker product mix. The company reported EBITDA margin of 12% in the first nine months of 2012, versus 14% in the same period one year earlier. Given the delayed deliveries of the Vanquish model, operating profits (EBITDA) for 2012 are likewise expected to be below our former base-line assumption. Cash flow generation has also been negatively affected, and we expect fully-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) in 2012 to be negative.

Our new base-case incorporates a mid-single-digit volume increase in 2013 with stable average selling prices. Volumes in 2013 will likely be supported by the delayed shipment of the new Vanquish models, which have all been pre-sold. We are forecasting operating profitability (EBITDA) in a range of 18%-19% in 2013, supported by the higher margin of the Vanquish model and the full benefits of AM's cost reduction program.

In view of the announced equity capital increase of up to GBP160 million, we think AM's debt protection metrics will improve. This, combined with our estimated EBITDA margin in the range of 18%-19% in 2013, would lead to a ratio of fully-adjusted FFO to debt of 12%-15% in 2013 and fully-adjusted debt to EBITDA of 3.4x, both supporting our view to classify the financial risk profile as "aggressive."

Our fully-adjusted debt figure for 2013 of GBP180 million includes GBP304 million in notes due in 2018, less cash over and above cash needs for ongoing operations, which we estimate atGBP20 million. AM's pension and operating lease adjustments are immaterial. In our calculation of FFO and EBITDA we deduct the expected amount of capitalized development costs (GBP35 million) from reported figures, in accordance with our methodology for adjusting rated issuers' reported financial data.

We continue to classify AM's business risk profile at the lower end of the "fair" category under our criteria. The business risk profile is constrained by our view of a marked risk for cyclical swings in AM's end-markets, its niche position in the market for high luxury sports cars (HLS), limited product diversity, and highly variable operating margins. The business track record over the past few years has been erratic, in our view. We believe the operating risk for AM is higher than for other premium car makers because it's not part of a larger group and has only a few models with high development costs. We note that AM's ability to benefit from market growth in emerging markets is limited. In contrast, we view the business risk profile as supported by the company's strong brand reputation in luxury sports cars, which affords it pricing power.

AM is a manufacturer of HLS cars and derives about 90%-95% of group revenues from the sale of vehicles with the remainder from services and spare parts. The HLS market is more driven by model launches than by factors typically observed in the auto market, such as replacement cycle, consumer confidence, general economic environment, and employment levels. The HLS market is difficult to define homogenously as many different model types from various manufacturers can fall into this category. Given this, we view market share data as having less informative value.

We classify AM's management and governance as "fair" under our criteria.

Liquidity

Subject to the completion of the announced equity capital increase, we view AM's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. As of Sept. 30, 2012, AM had GBP25 million of cash available, of which we view GBP20 million as tied to operations.

As of Sept. 30, 2012, AM had drawn on its revolving credit facility (RCF) for an amount of GBP10 million. As of November 2012, the RCF was fully drawn. The super-senior secured RCF of GBP30 million matures in June 2016 and contains one financial maintenance covenant. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the headroom under this covenant was significant, and we expect headroom under the RCF covenant to stay significant in 2013.

AM's new shareholder, InvestIndustrial (not rated), injected GBP25 million of the total maximum of GBP160 million of equity at signing of the capital increase. We understand the remainder of the equity capital increase will be completed in February 2013. Therefore, we expect that AM will be able to accommodate the coupon payment of its notes in January 2013.

As of Sept. 30, 2012, AM's short-term debt excluding the RCF was GBP15 million. In view of the equity capital increase, short-term debt is covered with existing cash, and we believe that AM is likely to stick to its plan to repay the fully drawn RCF in the first quarter 2013. We believe that AM will generate negative FOCF in 2012 of about GBP20 million. However, AM should have sufficient financial flexibility to offset this negative FOCF if the equity capital increase is completed as planned in 2013.

AM has in place a GBP100 million wholesale financing plan. It has indicated it has extended the maturity of this wholesale line to August 2014. Legally, this line is not a financial obligation of AM. However, we view this GBP100 million wholesale line as an important funding instrument overall as it supports the financing of about 40% of group sales.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the GBP304 million 9.25% senior secured notes due 2018, issued by 100%-owned special purpose vehicle Aston Martin Capital Limited is 'B+', in line with the corporate credit rating on AM. The recovery rating on these notes is '4', indicating our expectation of recovery in the average (30%-50%) range in the event of a payment default.

The recovery rating on the senior secured Notes is supported by a comprehensive security package consisting of tangible and intangible assets and our view of the favorable insolvency regime in the U.K. At the same time, the recovery rating is constrained by the existence of a super senior (as established in the Intercreditor Agreement) RCF of GBP30 million that would rank ahead of the notes in insolvency.

The notes documentation contains incurrence covenants restricting the company's ability to incur additional debt subject to a fixed charge coverage ratio of 2.0x, and a senior secured leverage ratio of 3.0x, with carve outs including capital lease obligations of about GBP10 million, an unlimited securitization facility, and a general basket of GBP25 million. The documentation for the RCF contains a maintenance financial covenant whereby the RCF is available only if the company's EBITDA is at least GBP55 million per year and a clean-down clause under which the RCF must be undrawn at least five successive business days per year.

To calculate recoveries, Standard & Poor's simulates a hypothetical default scenario. We believe that a default would most likely be triggered by difficult operating environment resulting in lower revenues and negative cash flows with an inability for the Company to pay the fixed charge expenses and refinance the maturing debt in 2016 resulting in a payment default at that point. We believe the company would reorganize in the event of such a default due to its strong brand name and solid market position. Based on a discrete asset valuation, we calculate a stressed enterprise value at the point of default of about GBP200 million.

After deducting administrative costs for a total of GBP14 million, we calculate a net stressed enterprise value of roughly GBP185 million. We then deduct priority debt of GBP31 million, comprising mainly the RCF and prepetition interest. This leaves about GBP155 million of net value available to the secured bondholders, resulting in a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) coverage in the event of a payment default.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that AM will be able to improve its operating profitability in 2013. We also factor in that the announced equity capital increase will be completed in the first quarter of 2013.

Based on our assumption of a mid-single-digit volume increase year-on-year in 2013, we estimate an EBITDA margin of 18%-19% for AM, which would translate into a fully-adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio of about 12%-15% and debt to EBITDA of 3.5x, which would support our financial risk profile assessment of "aggressive."

Any indication that AM's FFO to debt could fall below 12% or that its debt to EBITDA could be more than 5.0x could lead us to revise our financial risk profile assessment to "highly leveraged." We could in turn consider taking a negative rating action on AM. In addition, we could revise the business risk profile down to our category of "weak" if the company was unable to deliver its new models according to plan or showed other ongoing operational problems.

We could consider a downgrade of two notches or more if the announced equity capital increase were not completed as planned in the first quarter 2013.

While we view the likelihood as low at this juncture, we could raise the ratings if operating results and cash generation were considerably ahead of our base-case forecast, leading to pronounced deleveraging and sustained improvement of credit protection metrics.

Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Automaker Industry, Oct. 1, 2010

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action

To From

Aston Martin Holdings (UK) Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B+/Negative/--

Aston Martin Capital Ltd.

Senior Secured*

Local Currency B+ B+

Recovery Rating 4 4

*Guaranteed by Aston Martin Holdings (UK) Ltd.